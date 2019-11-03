Nas
Inside Holman Motorcars’ Bentley Private Dinner + Unveiling Of The Flying Spur

Haute Auto, Haute Scene, News

Frank Beideman, Mindy Holman, Seth Semilof, Maximilien Pats, Stuart Cochran, April Donelson, Louis and Angela Birdman
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

During the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Holman Motorcars + Bentley came together to host a group of car collectors and aficionados for a private cocktail, dinner and unveiling of the new Bentley Flying Spur.

Gregg and Laura Stone
Gregg and Laura Stone

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening took place at Holman’s gorgeous hospitality mansion, “Satuario Desota” (500 Desota Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL), developed by the Rainmaker Group and owner Mike Wilson, with interior designs by the Equilibrium Group and Marketing Sales with Fidelity Real Estate, LLC.

Ralph Avila, Brian Bates and Howard Schwartz
Ralph Avila, Brian Bates and Howard Schwartz

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Bentley DinnerPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a gorgeous display of Bentley automobiles, and inside, live DJ music, passed canapés from MG Catering & Events and sips of Champagne. After welcome words from Holman Vice President/General Manager Gregg Stone and Brian Bates, President and CEO, Holman Consumer Services, they invited Bentley VP of Sales and Operations Mike Rocco to speak to the guests about Bentley’s 100-year legacy and its unveiling of the Flying Spur.

Bentley Dinner
Mike Rocco

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Inviting the group to join him outside, Rocco and the team unveiled the gorgeous Flying Spur as they admired the beautiful automobile and snapped photos.

Bentley Dinner
Bentley Flying Spur

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Bentley Dinner
Bentley Flying Spur

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Afterwards, the group headed out to the pool area for a private dinner, where they enjoyed a three-course meal including a caesar salad to start; salmon and filet for mains; and a splurge-worthy, red velvet cake for dessert.

Bentley DinnerPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Following, LOUIS XIII Ambassador Maximilien Pats led the group through the brand’s iconic tasting moment, explaining to them the rich history of the regal cognac. He noted that it was the perfect fit for a celebratory dinner during FLIBS—considering Bentley Motors just celebrated 100 years—as LOUIS XIII embodies 100 years in each decanter.

Bentley DinnerPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

With the clinking of glasses and a round of applause, guests departed the evening, with one last day of the VIP hospitality mansion taking place the following afternoon.

Bentley Flying SpurPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Bentley DinnerPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Bentley DinnerPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

