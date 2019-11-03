Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

During the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Holman Motorcars + Bentley came together to host a group of car collectors and aficionados for a private cocktail, dinner and unveiling of the new Bentley Flying Spur.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening took place at Holman’s gorgeous hospitality mansion, “Satuario Desota” (500 Desota Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL), developed by the Rainmaker Group and owner Mike Wilson, with interior designs by the Equilibrium Group and Marketing Sales with Fidelity Real Estate, LLC.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a gorgeous display of Bentley automobiles, and inside, live DJ music, passed canapés from MG Catering & Events and sips of Champagne. After welcome words from Holman Vice President/General Manager Gregg Stone and Brian Bates, President and CEO, Holman Consumer Services, they invited Bentley VP of Sales and Operations Mike Rocco to speak to the guests about Bentley’s 100-year legacy and its unveiling of the Flying Spur.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Inviting the group to join him outside, Rocco and the team unveiled the gorgeous Flying Spur as they admired the beautiful automobile and snapped photos.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Afterwards, the group headed out to the pool area for a private dinner, where they enjoyed a three-course meal including a caesar salad to start; salmon and filet for mains; and a splurge-worthy, red velvet cake for dessert.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Following, LOUIS XIII Ambassador Maximilien Pats led the group through the brand’s iconic tasting moment, explaining to them the rich history of the regal cognac. He noted that it was the perfect fit for a celebratory dinner during FLIBS—considering Bentley Motors just celebrated 100 years—as LOUIS XIII embodies 100 years in each decanter.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

With the clinking of glasses and a round of applause, guests departed the evening, with one last day of the VIP hospitality mansion taking place the following afternoon.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice