Haute Living's Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Cruise 2020

Fashion, News

  1. Marrakech Mentality

Creating a genuine dialogue with Moroccan landscapes and culture, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s vision in her Cruise 2020 collection for Dior came from the mystifying geographical crossroad itself—a place where creatives and explorers and the inquisitive minds of the world collectively sought inspiration. The varied textures, fabrics and finishes in the extensive collection aptly reflect Morocco’s rooted diversity, particularly in the special wax print fabric sourced from the country; it serves as a very real metaphor for its “melting pot”-like nature, bringing together people from all walks of life. With each of her collections for the House, Maria Grazia Chiuri—taking this notion one step further—so effortlessly and respectfully blends elements of heritage with a modern identity, creating something so new, so fresh, so unmistakably Dior.

Fashion + Creative Director: Deyvanshi Masrani
Photographer: Mark Squires
Fashion Stylist: DaVian Lain
Hair + Makeup: Gina Simone of Creative Management using Dior Beauty
Model: Marihenny Rivera of Women 360 Management
Fashion Assistant: Charlie Rincon-Rodriguez
Photo Assistant: Michael Prezioso (Muzzy)
Hair + Makeup Assistant: Valunthinee Phoung

Shot on location at the Boca Raton Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton FL 33432

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

