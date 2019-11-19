Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Everyone knew Jay-Z and Beyoncé were coming to town last weekend, but it was still kind if hush-hush, despite the fact that the reason they were here was a high-profile, haute hootenanny at the Hard Rock for the inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend. Rumor had it that Jay and Bey were going to be joined by Rihanna, but as far as we know, RiRi was AWOL. Kicking off the weekend’s festivities Friday night with a high-stakes blackjack tournament, Miami Beckham United mogul Marcelo Claure edged out Jay-Z and Yo Gotti to victory. Claure donated his $500,000 winnings right back to the Shawn Carter Foundation and not the stadium that Beckham is trying to build in Miami. Now that’s a winner.

Yassss Qween!

Photo Credit: Sharief Ziyadat.

The weekend continued with a black-tie gala event on Saturday night, with celebs from various sectors of music, entertainment and sports coming together for a spectacular night of dinner and drinks in support of an important cause. Among those there: DJ Khaled (of course he was), Tyler Perry, Fabolous, Meek Mill, and maligned mogul Robert Kraft, who seems to have upgraded from his previous gallivantings with his eye doctor girlfriend, Dana Blumberg.

Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg

Photo Credit: Shareif Ziyadat

The gala raised a total of $6 Million. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts commanded the room as Master of Ceremonies at the gala, while guests enjoyed cocktails courtesy of, of course, D’USSE Cognac and Armand de Brignac throughout the evening.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.

Photo Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation

A rare pic of the Carter family at their foundation’s fancy gala

Photo Credit: Sharief Ziyadat.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Alicia Keys performs live at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.

Photo Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation

The night culminated with a live performance by Alicia Keys, whose adoring hubs Swizz Beatz was there tooAll proceeds from the weekend benefited the Shawn Carter Foundation’s scholarship fund, college prep workshops and bus tours, study abroad opportunities, and community goodwill programs for youth and families in need.  

Marcelo Claure, JAY-Z and Yo Gotti attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation

From Alicia Keys to low keyed, the Carter family was pretty mellow otherwise, spotted getting onto a yacht in Fort Laudy. One thing members of the Beyhive may have noticed, however, was that their Qween Bey, gasp, wore the same piece of jewelry twice in one week. Yep, she sported Hanut Singh’s Tree of Life earrings at the gala and then on the yacht as seen below on GotCeleb.com. It was just one of those weekends.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.

Photo Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation

Beyonce – Seen at a local marina in Fort Lauderdale-03

 

