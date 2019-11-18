Haute 100 atmopshere
Celebrity Sightings: Audrina Patridge, Kesha, Prince Royce Spotted In Las Vegas

Audrina Patridge Mott 32 The Venetian Resort Las VegasPhoto Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

It was another star-studded weekend in Las Vegas. On Thursday night, TV personality and fashion entrepreneur Audrina Patridge dined at Mott 32 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. World-renowned celebrity chefs Tyler Florence and Lorena Garcia were also spotted taking in the evening at the award-winning Chinese restaurant.

Mott 32 represents modern Hong Kong as well as a new chapter of Chinese dining. Named after the famed convenience store on 32 Mott Street in New York, the restaurant captures the dynamism of NYC’s vibrant Chinatown and the bravery of its immigrants. It is a restaurant that embodies the Chinese culture and philosophy that has been shaped from generation-to-generation. It embraces flavors and ingredients from around China and the world and delivers it as home cooking should be, in a more rustic and honest way.

Audrina Patridge Mott 32 The Venetian Resort Las VegasPhoto Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Throughout the night, Patridge, Florence and Garcia enjoyed a variety of all-new menu items including the barbecue pluma Iberico pork with yellow mountain honey, sesame prawn toast and Szechwan chicken bites, as well as seasonal cocktails such as The Scarlet Heaven and It’s Five O’clock in Hong Kong.

Celebrity Chefs Tyler Florence and Lorena Garcia Mott 32 The Venetian Resort Las VegasPhoto Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Florence is a chef and a TV host of several Food Network shows. Garcia explores the flavors of Latin American cuisine at her highly-acclaimed restaurant CHICA at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and her new location in Miami’s historic MiMo district..

Over at TAO Asian Bistro, also in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Latin pop sensation Prince Royce was spotted dining at the celebrity hotspot on Thursday night. In town for the Latin Grammy Awards, the singer-songwriter was joined by friends for dinner and enjoyed menu items such as the crispy rice and sea bass. On Friday, singer-songwriter Kesha, known for hits such as “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R,” toasted to a friend’s birthday with Phuket cocktails and some of TAO’s signature dishes. On Sunday, R&B singer H.E.R celebrated winning Best R&B/Soul Female Artist at the 2019 Soul Train Awards with dinner. Joined by friends, she enjoyed TAO favorites including rock shrimp and the tuna pringle.

