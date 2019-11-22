Boston’s Most Jaw-Dropping Winter Travel Package

If you want to enjoy a true VIP stay in New England this winter, you won’t want to miss the lavish $14,500 Skyscrapers to Slopes package for two that will transport you from Boston to Vermont by private helicopter.

The ultra luxurious four-night package includes a two-night stay in the penthouse suite at the Nine Zero Hotel in Boston complete with breakfasts, dinners, in-room massages and yoga before you and your significant other are whisked away in a private chartered helicopter up north to the Taconic Hotel for a two-night stay in Manchester, Vermont. This might be the best way to avoid the hassle of Boston traffic this holiday season.

Photo Credit: Nine Zero Hotel

The package designed for two guests includes ski passes to Stratton Mountain, a private in-room yoga session and two 60-minute in-room massages. Guests will also be treated to a personalized cocktail experience, a tasting of local Vermont cheeses, an individualized fire pit experience complete with s’mores and hot cocoa along with breakfasts and dinners at Nine Zero’s Better Sorts Social Club and Taconic’s Copper Grouse.

Photo Credit: Wings Air

The winter wonderland luxury and adventure package can be customized so you can choose to start your four-night stay either in Boston or Vermont. The 1,065 square foot penthouse suite at the Nine Zero hotel features a dining room, living room with pool table and telescope for stargazing, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Boston Common and beautiful Hermes brown leather chairs.

Photo Credit: Taconic Hotel

After the private helicopter charter from Boston to Manchester, guests will enjoy two-day ski passes for two at Stratton Mountain, including one day of First Tracks and a luxury stay in a private cottage offering the ultimate in privacy. Guests fly with Wings Air and get picked up from Boston Logan Airport and dropped off in a Mercedes Sprinter shuttle either on the Orvis Flyfishing property or at a small private airstrip (Ardell Flying Field) in nearby Peru, VT (just 20-25 minutes away by car). The package is available from November 27, 2019 through April 1, 2020.