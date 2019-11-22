Photo Credit: Eataly L.A.

Don’t miss out on white truffle season! Indulge in these gourmet dishes now… before it’s too late! Here is where you can appreciate this gourmet delicacy in L.A.

Emilia

Emilia, the new Beverly Hills restaurant from Amici owner Tancredi Deluca, is offering a menu of white truffles from Alba, which includes Beef Carpaccio with melted fontina cheese and shaved white truffle ($80) alongside a Jumbo Asparagus and Frisee Salad with Poached Egg topped with Truffle ($80) alongside both a classic Risotto Parmigiana or Taglioli with butter sauce ($60/$95).

8500 Burton Way

Chi SPACCA

Chi SPACCA is offering one of Nancy Silverton‘s famed dishes—a confection of cow’s milk and delicate dough called Foccacia di Recco—with fresh shaved white truffle for $110.

6610 Melrose Ave.

République

At Chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke’s South La Brea eatery République, white truffle is being added to the restaurant’s classic Acquerello Carnaroli rice for just over $75.

624 South La Brea Ave.

Employees Only LA

Sssh! Make time to indulge in the secret off-menu burger throughout truffle season at Employees Only LA, which features a shaved dose and a special truffle-infused cocktail.

7953 Santa Monica Blvd.

Terra at Eataly

Eataly L.A.’s cozy, rooftop restaurant Terra is celebrating this prized ingredient in true Italian fashion. Opt for an Il Tartufo menu filled with regional Italian dishes designed to be enjoyed with a tableside shave of fresh white truffle. Think Gnocchi Alla Romana, a semolina gnocchi topped with roasted mushrooms and Pecorino Romano, Risotto Alla Zucca, with caranarolli rice, smoke butternut squash, Fontina, and sage, and Brasato Al Barolo, a slow-braised wagyu short rib atop wood-fired polenta. Truly a truffle rookie? Try the Solo Un Uovo, a $1 slow-poached sunshine yolk egg topped to perfection with white truffle. The truffles used here are Urbani, grown deep in the woods, meadows, and mountains of Italy before being individually sniffed out by a trained dog. How’s that for something special?

Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

NoMad Los Angeles

NoMad Los Angeles and chef de cuisine Rudy Lopez celebrate white truffle season with white truffle supplements offered over risotto or tagliatelle. Guests can opt for four grams for $45, or eight grams for $80.

649 S Olive St.