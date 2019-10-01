Tony Bennett Shares Some Of His Favorite Collaborations & The Secret To His Timeless Success

What do you think has been the secret to your timeless success as an artist?

When I first started out with Columbia in 1950, my premise has always been to create a “hit catalog” and not just chase after novelty songs that might hit it big for a few weeks and then be instantly forgotten. I learned from my mother to value quality as she was a seamstress and would bring dresses home to make extra money and I would sit on the floor while she worked. Every once in a while, she would throw a dress over her shoulder and say, “I won’t work on a bad dress!” So, I think at an early age I took that to heart and strived to record and perform only the best popular music.

You and your siblings grew up during the Great Depression to a single mother after your father passed away at a young age. How old were you when you realized you wanted to pursue a career in music?

Yes, tragically, my father died when I was about 10 years old and my mother had to support three children on her own. My Italian-American family would support her by coming to our house every Sunday and we would have a big meal in the afternoon and then my aunts and uncles would form a circle and my brother, sister and I would entertain them. I remember being so excited all week waiting for Sunday so I could perform for them as they gave me so much love and encouragement. I didn’t realize it until years later, but it was during that time growing up that I decided and wanted to become an entertainer and make people happy.

Your impressive career spans nearly seven decades and you have worked with some of the best musicians in the industry. Which collaboration would you say has been your favorite?

Well, that is very hard to say as I cherish singing with Judy Garland and recording with jazz piano genius Bill Evans, so it amazes me that decades later I ended up in the studio with Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. Each one meant so much to me as it was always about proper involvement and making it authentic. In the end, it shows how beloved the Great American Songbook is that so many artists came along to perform these songs with me. That was my hope when we started the DUETS albums that the fans of these younger artists would fall in love with this music – it was always about introducing these songs to a new generation.

Photo Credit: Mark Seliger

What is your favorite song to perform live onstage?

Without a doubt, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” as it’s been a wonderful signature song throughout most of my career and I get asked to perform it around the world. It really made me a global citizen after that song was recorded so I always include it in my shows. And no matter where I am outside of the US, the audience knows all the words and sings along. It’s always a very special moment on stage when that song is performed.

Is there any musician you would still like to work with who you haven’t had the opportunity to yet?

Another of my most favorite duet partners is Stevie Wonder and I remember when we were in the studio to record “For Once In My Life “ for DUETS we had some down time as they were setting things up. Stevie was at the piano and all of a sudden he starts playing this incredible jazz piano – strictly off the cuff – and I told him he reminded me of Oscar Peterson. I still would love to do a jazz album with Stevie. He is an absolute genius.