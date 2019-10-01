Photo Credit: Peninsula Beverly Hills

Just a few months ago, the Peninsula Beverly Hills—once again ranked as a Forbes Five-star rated property and Travel + Leisure‘s No. 1 Hotel in Los Angeles—completed a renovation of its stunning, fifth-floor spa. Conceptualized by Beverly Hills-based interior design firm, Forchielli Glynn, the stunning oasis offers the ultimate relaxation space with beautiful interior design elements that reflect the hotel’s signature charm and glamour. New features included textured wall coverings, upgraded lighting, a Swarovski Crystal pendant feature at the check-in desk, a picturesque Serenity Lounge complete with hand-crafted white porcelain flowers adorning the wall and much more.

And of course, the spa was upgraded with new features including hydrotherapy elements like a Pink Himalayan Salt Dry Sauna; as well as a hair and makeup studio; and a Spa Cabana, which allows guests to transport their treatments outdoors in their own private cabana. It also now offers new, cutting-edge treatments like the MBR ® Age-Defying Customized Facial; Subtle Energies 24K Gold Age-Defying Facial; and the Subtle Energies Blissful Marma Massage, amongst others. The spa utilizes premier and ultra-luxurious beauty brands including MBR and Biologique Recherche.

And just in time for the fall season, the spa has added a new list of festive, seasonal treatments that will allow you to unwind and relax into your pumpkin-spice-filled dreams. Three of our favorites include the Caramel-Covered Apple Wrap, Vanilla and Bourbon Body Scrub and the Yam and Pumpkin facial. Not only are these ingredients reminiscent of the beautiful fall season, but they’re also powerful proteins and textures that will leave your skin glowing and smooth.

Photo Credit: Peninsula Beverly Hills

The Caramel-Covered Apple Wrap will consist of a 75-minute, relaxing body scrub utilizing the aromas of apple, cinnamon and warm brown sugar. The treatment is then followed by a scalp massaged and finished with an application of a delicious caramel-scented, milky body location.

The Vanilla & Bourbon Body Scrub is similar, but incorporates the scents of vanilla and bourbon and begins with an agave nectar oil application along the spine. This is followed by a bourbon bubble body scrub mixed with brown sugar and bourbon, cleansing the skin and leaving it fresh and moisturized. After, your skin is coated with caramel-scented body milk lotion and a warm wrap of towels while receiving mini scalp and reflexology treatments.

And finally, the 60-minute Yam and Pumpkin Facial incorporates the natural revitalizing properties of both pumpkin and yams to reawaken and refresh the skin. The facial additionally features a microcurrent technology to lift, firm and contour the jawline.

For more information or to book one of these delightful fall specials, please head to the Peninsula Beverly Hills’ spa site here.