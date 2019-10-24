Let Your Stress Melt Away At These Luxury NY Spas

This month we’re hitting the spas for some well-deserved relaxation and rejuvenation treatments. Whether you’re looking to sport a new glow or need a deep tissue massage to work out the kinks in your back, we have the four luxury spas to help you achieve your best self this month and throughout fall.

Spa de La Mer at Baccarat Hotel and Residences New York

Experience the ultimate pampering at Spa de La Mer inside the opulent Baccarat Hotel and Residences New York. Each treatment immerses guests in the hallmarks of La Mer as healing energies and precious ingredients impart a profound sense of balance and tranquility. The La Mer Baccarat Facial is a multi-sensory treatment that includes diamond-powder exfoliation, a warming massage with signature victory stones and a cooling icy crystal star technique that breathes life back into your skin. For guests who need total relaxation, opt-in for the La Mer Body Treatment, which treats you from top to toe and includes a signature blend of stretching, shiatsu, acupressure and Swedish massage to enhance circulation, balance energies and encourage an overall sense of wellbeing.

Spa De La Mer is located at 28 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019. Call 212-790-8800 to book an appointment.

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

This month, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York is offering a special treatment by the resident healer, Michelle Pirret on wellness Wednesdays. Guests will experience an auditory exploration that stimulates the imagination and connects one to their intuition and a higher self. The $95, 25-minute session encourages guests to surrender, release and reflect, which is perfect for melting away stress. The spa also offers a range of other services including, facials, full-body exfoliation, massages and power pilates.

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown is located at 27 Barclay Street, New York, NY, 10007. Call 646-880-1999 to book an appointment.

La Prairie Spa at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Located just steps away from Central Park is La Prairie Spa inside the iconic Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. Here, guests will find a range of featured treatments designed to blend technology with decadent ingredients to achieve total wellness. The 90-minute Timeless Beauty facial is a rejuvenation treatment that combines a relaxing massage with an age-defying caviar firming facial that hydrates, lifts and firms the skin. For a complete experience, try the 3.5-hour Total Escape treatment, which is designed to restore, replenish and rejuvenate. Guests will experience pure paradise with a 60-minute Custom Massage, 60-minute La Prairie Signature Facial and the Perfect Manicure and Pedicure.

The La Prairie Spa is located at 50 Central Park South, New York, NY, 10019. Call 212-308-9100 to book an appointment.

Shibui Spa at The Greenwich Hotel

The Shibui Spa, located inside The Greenwich Hotel, is the ultimate zen space, offering guests a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. Using natural and organic products, guests can choose from several facials including the Oxygen Awakening, Diamond Glow and The Multi-refine and Sculpt—all designed to reveal your best skin. To help relieve the stresses of daily life, Shibui also offers traditional massages from Thai Yoga massage to a traditional Japanese Shiatsu treatment, which blends acupressure-point therapy with stretching of the meridians to help stimulate flow of energy. After your treatment, head to the baths for a 30-minute calming soak.

Shibui Spa is located at 377 Greenwich St, New York, NY, 10013. Call 212-941-8900 to book an appointment.