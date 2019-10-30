As with any celebration in New York, Halloween is an all-out event, where hundreds of city dwellers and visitors attend parties across Manhattan all night long sporting their best costumes. Whether you’re looking for a costume party, a seriously spooky cocktail or want to attend the city’s hottest Halloween party, we have four haute spots you won’t want to miss this week.

Bagatelle NYC

Known for lavish brunch celebrations, Bagatelle NYC guests will have a hauntingly good Halloween weekend with Joker-themed parties in celebration of the new movie release. Waitstaff will don Joker-style makeup and costumes and guests can sip new fall cocktails like ‘Kentucky’s Beach’ with rye, Falernum, lemon juice and angostura, as well as the ‘After All’ with mezcal, Bouvery chocolate vodka, Grand Brulot, orange marmalade and Scrappy’s firewater. The restaurant and outdoor terrace will be decked in fall foliage and Halloween décor and a DJ will set a spooky mood to kick off the iconic brunch party. The parties will start from 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, while brunch parties will kick off around 3 p.m.

Bagatelle is located at 1 Little W 12th St, New York. Call 212-488-2110 to reserve.

Playboy Club NY

Formerly held at the iconic Mansion, the Playboy Club NY will be hosting its annual Halloween Party on Oct. 31 at 8:30 p.m. This year, attendees will join January Playmate Vendela and International Playmate Amy Rebecca for NYC’s Biggest and most exclusive Halloween party. Be sure to don your best costume for a chance to win the costume contest. First place takes home an ambassador lounge membership, second wins a $500 table and bottle service and third prize will enjoy a steak dinner for two. During the night, guests will dance to a line up of DJ’s including DJ Dramos of Z100, DJ David James, DJ Curvy – Amy Rebecca (International Playmate) and DJ Blake.

Playboy Club NY is located at 512 W 42nd St, New York. Visit Ticketweb to reserve your tickets.

B. On Top

The new rooftop experience at Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC, B. On Top is hosting a “Killer View Party” this Halloween night. Guests sporting their best Pennywise, Disney character and other Halloween costumes will be treated to 360-degree views of New York’s skyline while sipping on craft cocktails and tasting Mediterranean dishes inspired by global influences. The night’s entertainment will feature sets by Bagatelle St. Barth’s resident DJ Fabien Lanciano and DJ Cyrus.

B. On Top is located at 18 9th Ave, New York. Call 212-660-6736 to reserve your spot.

Quality Eats

Over at Quality Eats, the “Mischief Night,” is a spooky new cocktail named after the infamous night-before Halloween. The spiced mezcal cocktail is bar director Bryan Schneider’s autumn spin on the margarita and a great way to work your way up to Halloween night or celebrate the spookiest night of the year. The best part is all Quality Eats locations including West Village, Nomad and Upper East Side are serving up the spooky concoction.