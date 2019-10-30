Nas
Keke Palmer Emcees 2019 Angel Ball With Performances By Boy George, Patti LaBelle & More

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Philanthropy

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research hosts its annual gala annually—the Angel Ball. This year, it took place at Cipriani Wall Street—honoring Amy and Brian France, Co-Owner, NASCAR and founders of the Luke and Meadow Foundation, along with Marc J. Leder, Co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners, Inc.—and the foundation raised over $3 million for blood cancer research.

keke palmer
Keke Palmer

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Hosted by Grammy-nominated Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, the evening remembers and honors Gabrielle Rich Aouad. Proceeds go toward Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, which focuses its research on sourcing treatments for patients who were diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers that are less toxic. Actress, singer and GMA3 co-host alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, Keke Palmer served as emcee for the evening, which featured performances by Patti LaBelle, Boy George and Flo Rida, as well as a DJ set by DJ Ruckus.

Flo Rida
Flo Rida

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

DJ Ruckus
DJ Ruckus

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Boy George
Boy George

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Several items were live auctioned off, including a LOVE LIFE, 2019 art piece by Peter Tunney for $45,000; a one-of-one, multi-colored Angel Wing Bag by Judith Leiber Couture in partnership with Nicky Hilton-Rothschild for $20,000; and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond evil eye bangle for $30,000.

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2019 - Nicki Hilton-Rothschild
Nicky Hilton-Rothschild

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Notable attendees included Heidi Klum, Devon Windsor, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Angela Simmons, Clive Davis, Dee and Tommy Hilfiger, Star Jones and many more.  

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2019 - Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2019 - tommy and dee hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2019 - Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2019 - Star Jones
Star Jones

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Angela Simmons, Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer and Angela Simmons

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

