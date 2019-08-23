Vista Global Is Set To Redefine Flying With XO Powered By JetSmarter

Traveling is always an exciting time. What isn’t fun is planning a trip, but having to wait for a flight time that could be later than expected. We have on-demand services for all other aspects of life, but it’s time to have on-demand for traveling especially flights. Vista Global recently announced XO, powered by JetSmarter technology, which is set to redefine flying with their on-demand flight access to book a private plane or a seat whenever you want.

Photo Credit: XOJET

Vista Global, the private aviation group founded by Thomas Flohr, announced the creation of XO, powered by JetSmarter technology, a global digital marketplace for private aviation. The launch of XO marks the start of a new world for private aviation customers. Built by combining the operational and customer-centric expertise of XOJET with the speed and convenience of technology originally developed by JetSmarter, the new brand will provide elevated services for on-demand private jet travel.

Photo Credit: XOJET