Brody Jenner, Travis Scott, Trey Songz, And More Celebrities In Las Vegas Labor Day Weekend

Celebrities, City Guide, News

It was a star-studded weekend in Las Vegas as several celebrities chose to spend the holiday weekend in Sin City.

On Friday night, hip-hop star Ja Rule dined at LAVO at The Palazzo while celebrating the birthday of a friend, while at TAO Nightclub at The Venetian, Jumanji actor Ser’Darius Blain was spotted taking in the sounds of DJ Eric Dlux from a VIP table. At Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien got taken to the main DJ booth to spin for a packed crowd that included Jerry Rice. Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino was also in attendance and joined the pair on stage.

Brody Jenner at Marquee Nightclub
Brody Jenner at Marquee Nightclub

Photo Credit: Global Media Group

On Saturday afternoon, rapper Sheck Wes performed for the crowd at TAO Beach. Later in the night on Saturday, Travis Scott headlined at Marquee Nightclub performing a medley of his hip-hop hits. Ja Rule was also spotted in the club.

Travis Scott performs at Marquee Nightclub
Travis Scott performs at Marquee Nightclub

Photo Credit: Global Media Group

On Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell, R&B crooner Trey Songz delivered a high-energy performance for a sold-out crowd. It was a milestone for Songz, as he celebrated a decade of success from his hit album, Ready. The chart-topper performed some of his popular hits including “Na Na,” “Bottoms Up” and “Say Aah.” After his performance, he was presented with an over-the-top cake and a plaque for his musical achievement.

Trey Songz Performs at Drai’s Nightclub
Trey Songz Performs at Drai’s Nightclub

Photo Credit: Joe Fury

The party continued with Jeezy, who performed “SupaFreak” with Songz. The grand finale was when 2 Chainz joined the group on stage, performing hits like “It’s a Vibe” and “No Problem.” Floyd Mayweather, Akon and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd were just a few of the celebrities partying the night away while taking in the performances.

2 Chainz performs at Drai’s Nightclub
2 Chainz performs at Drai’s Nightclub

Photo Credit: Joe Fury

