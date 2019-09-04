For the sixth edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, five artistic directors from the world-renowned Houses of the LVMH group were present, including Kris Van Assche of Berluti, Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior, Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton and Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, as well as Delphine Arnault, Jean-Paul Claverie and Sidney Toledano. This year’s winner—Thebe Magugu—was chosen out of eight finalists, and is a young, 26 year-old talent based on Johannesburg, South Africa, who is the recipient of a 300,000 Euro grant and a one-year mentoring program from an LVMH team.

In addition, the Jury awarded Hed Mayner with the coveted 2019 Karl Lagerfeld Prize, in tribute to the legendary designer who passed away earlier this year, to signify his dedication and involvement with the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers since its inception. Mayner will receive 150,000 Euros, as well as a one-year mentorship program from an LVMH team.

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander—a friend of the House at Louis Vuitton—presented the Prize trophy, which was designed by Jean-Michel Othoniel. Executive Vice president of Louis Vuitton Delphine Arnault made a statement for the occasion: “I am delighted that for the first time, an African candidate has won the Prize, all the more so since Theme Magugu, aged 26, is the youngest designer of the 2019 selection. His creative work appropriates the codes of menswear and womenswear, of the traditional and the experimental, paying with volumes and traditional South African know-how. The jury was also seduced by Hed Mayner’s contemporary vision. His collections question the notion of gender though an aesthetic that blends soft line sand structure, simplicity and luxury. The sixth edition is evidence of the international outreach of the LVMH Prize, year after year: hailing form over one-hundred countries, more than 1,700 candidates applied this year. I would like to thank the eight finalists—from Europe, North America, the Middle East, Japan and Africa—who presented creations of an exceptional quality. I am delighted that the LVMH Prize contributes to placing the spotlight on Thebe Magugu and Hed Mayner, the two winners, and also to helping them develop their business.”

The Jury of the 2019 Prize included Jonathan Anderson, Artistic Director of Loewe; Kris Van Assche, Artistic Director of Berluti; Maria Grazia Ghiuri, Artistic Director of Christian Dior Couture; Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton; Marc Jacobs, Artistic Director of Marc Jacobs; Clare Waight Keller, Artistic Director of Givenchy; Delphine Arnault, Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton; Jean-Paul Claverie, Advisor to Bernard Arnault and Director of Corporate Sponsorship at LVMH; and Sidney Toledano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Fashion Group.