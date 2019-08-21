French Montana
CHANEL Fragrance & Beauté Boutique Set To Open At Brickell City Centre
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
CHANEL Fragrance & Beauté Boutique Set To Open At Brickell City Centre

City Guide, Haute Beauty, News

Chanel BeautéPhoto Credit: CHANEL

World-renowned fashion House CHANEL is set to open a brand-new fragrance and beauty boutique located at Downtown Miami’s prestigious Brickell City Centre shopping mall come September 20th. The gorgeous luxury boutique will be located on a bridge spanning a dynamic pedestrian area on the mall’s third floor, boasting a sleek and modern “glass box” architectural design. This will allow shoppers to view the chic boutique from all sides and get a glimpse at everything it has to offer.

CHANEL Fragrance and Beauté Boutique maintains distinctive design elements of the House while incorporating modern accents such as sleek black lacquer surfaces, luminous white tables, reflective mirrors and touches of gold that embody the brand. However, it also boasts elements of the Brickell City Centre aesthetic with simple concrete flooring and industrial ceiling.

Chanel BeautéPhoto Credit: CHANEL

In addition to CHANEL’s makeup, skincare and fragrance offerings, the store will feature a special section dedicated to CHANEL eyewear. Also unique to the launch of the luxury boutique is the debut of the brand’s newest “Espace Parfum”—making its first U.S. introduction. Keeping with the modern theme of the shopping experience, guests of the boutique will be able to participate in a digital interactive experience with the perfume offerings, referred to as ‘fragrance journeys,’ which allows the customers to discover the House’s scents in an unprecedented, modernized way—trailblazing toward a new and exciting method of curating a shopping experience with CHANEL.

Chanel BeautéPhoto Credit: CHANEL

While the space will offer CHANEL’s signature fragrances including Lex Exclusifs, Les Extraits, amongst others, they’ll also move toward a more sustainable model of shopping by allowing clients to bring in empty bottles of fragrances for refilling at the boutique. The refilling will be offered for the brand’s most popular scents, including N°5 Eau de Parfum, N°5 L’Eau, Coco Mademoiselle, Chance Eau Tendre and Bleu de CHANEL.

Chanel BeautéPhoto Credit: CHANEL

Each department of the boutique will feature special offerings that are unique to the location, and the skincare section is no different. Guests are encouraged to explore the latest collections and for those seeking even more information, there will even be Master Classes held at the space, which is able to double as a private event location for special occasions.

As to be expected with anything the iconic House brings forth, guests can expect exquisite product offerings in a stunning setting that is truly one-of-a-kind. CHANEL Fragrance and Beauté Boutique is a welcome addition to the mall’s impressive curation of luxury shopping stores.

Chanel BeautéPhoto Credit: CHANEL

For more information or to book personalized appointments in advance, please visit online.

