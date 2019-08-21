Boston’s Best Spots For Power Lunch

Boston’s highest powered movers and shakers have long been enjoying business over power lunch at some of the city’s top tables. Today though, this haute concept has taken on a new look.

Gone are the days of serious conversations shared over enormous cuts of beef and bold cabernets. Throughout the years, not only has the clientele shifted to now include millennials and more women but the locations of these high profile spots now include healthier spots. Here’s a look at five top spots in Boston to grab yourself a prime table for dealmaking.

Zuma

Photo Credit: Zuma Boston

Just a few weeks ago, Zuma launched their new lunch menu, which includes everything from tempura, maki rolls, robata dishes and vegetarian skewers to one-course express (30 minutes) and three-course one-hour business lunches. Located inside the sparkling new Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston in Back Bay, the popular three-tier, prix fixe Ebisu Business menu comes complete with your choice of one main dish (think koji chicken with ginger soy, our favorite grilled salmon teriyaki or spicy fried tofu) along with a cup of miso soup, two appetizers, including avocado tempura with sour dashi or seared tuna with chili daikon and ponzu, along with a dessert offering. A lunch omakase also is also available in addition to a la carte options of signature and robata dishes, as well sashimi and sushi.

One Dalton Street, Boston; Website

The Bristol

Photo Credit: The Bristol

Not too far from its sister Four Seasons property also in Back Bay, this haute spot located across from the Public Garden offers the who’s who of Boston power one of the best lobster rolls in the city. Loaded with two pounds of fresh Maine lobster (we prefer ours chilled with mayo), this must-have favorite is the perfect dealmaker, especially when paired with their enormous seafood tower. The power filled restaurant is also famed for its signature Bristol burger, which is not your typical burger; instead, they offer a combination of dry aged New York strip, short rib and brisket topped with melted Cabot clothbound cheddar.

200 Boylston Street, Boston; Website

Abe & Louie’s

Photo Credit: Abe & Louie’s

Abe & Louie’s is just as serious about its power lunches as it is about its steaks. At this clubby Back Bay favorite, heavy hitters request a luxurious booth to start off their dining experience here with a signature jumbo lump crab cake or sirloin steak tartare before moving on to an aged New York sirloin, grass-fed filet or double cut, bone-in Kurobuta pork chop. Pair it up with a side dish of harissa carrots with mint and feta cheese or steamed asparagus with Hollandaise sauce.

793 Boylston Street, Boston; Website

Ocean Prime

Photo Credit: Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime in the Seaport District knows just how important power lunches are that they have dedicated an entire menu to power hungry diners. Their “Prime Power Lunch” specialties include a choice of starter (lobster bisque, creamy clam chowder or a house salad) then try a Prime entree selection of parmesan crusted chicken Caesar, teriyaki salmon or a blackened fish sandwich. Upgrade to their Reserve selections, which include Chilean sea bass or a filet mignon for an unforgettable dining experience.

140 Seaport Boulevard, Boston; Website

Menton

Photo Credit: Menton

Pop a bottle of bubbly at this Fort Point power place. Lunch is served here Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features lavish dishes including everything from a fisherman’s catch to yellowfin tuna tartare with spring peas, black olive and a deviled quail egg to start. Power players here can choose between main events like grilled quail with Maine shrimp, swiss chard and artichoke or a prime beef sirloin to seal the deal.

354 Congress Street, Boston; Website