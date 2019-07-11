Photo Credit: Lorena Huerta / Shutterstock.com

If you’ve ever wanted to smell like a work of art, now is your chance. French perfume brand Officine Universelle Buly has partnered with iconic Parisian museum the Louvre to create eight unique fragrances based on famous artworks. For this special collection, the brand approached eight well-known French perfumers, each of whom created something completely unique and very, very special.

Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres’ “The Valpinçon Bather of Ingres” was interpreted by Daneila Andrier, who is known for Tiffany & Co’s Eau de Parfum, Prada’s Infusion d’Iris and Yves Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche, as a stimulating armful of citronella and orange blossom, embellished with patchouli and incense.

“The Winged Victory of Samothrace” has been interpreted by Alienor Massenet, who is known for Lancôme’s Trésor in Love, Maison Martin Margiela’s Jazz Club and Penhaligon’s Luna as a rich harmony of tuberose, magnolia and jasmine enhanced by the warmth of myrrh. Photo Credit: Buly

Lorenzo Bartolini‘s “Nymph with the Scorpion of Bartolini” has been interpreted by Annick Mendardo, who is best known for Dior’s Bois d’argent, Lancôme’s Hypnôse and Boucheron’s Jaïpur Homme, as a bouquet of heliotrope and jasmine, spiced up with amber and musk.

Thomas Gainsborough‘s “Conversation in a park of Gainsborough” by Dorothee Piot, of Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 Black Label, Mugler’s Angel Eau Sucrée, Roger & Gallet’s Bois d’Orange and Sublime O, is a scent with sour touches of peppermint and bergamot in an imposing bouquet of Ottoman roses.

“Saint Joseph the Carpenter” by Georges de La Tour has been reimagined by Sidonie Lancesseur, famous for Chloe’s Eau de Toilette, Bottega Veneta‘s Parco Palladiano IX and Lalique’s Rose Royale, with a deep note of cedar wood, infused with verbena, pink berries and vetiver.

Alexandros of Antioch‘s infamous “Venus de Milo” has been interpreted by Jean-Christophe Herault, who is known for Comme des Garçons’ Amazingreen, Mugler’s Alien Man and Boucheron’s Ambre d’Alexandrie; he has created an intoxicating combination of mandarin, jasmine and amber.

Photo Credit: Buly

Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres‘ “Grande Odalisque of Ingres,” as recreated by Domitille Michalon-Bertier, who has crafted Sisley’s Eau Tropicale, Lanvin’s Couture and Alexander McQueen’s Sacred Osmanthus, is a heady blend of incense and pink pepper enhanced with intensely musky notes.

Photo Credit: Buly

“The Lock” by Jean-Honore Fragonard, as interpreted by Delphine Lebeau, who is known for Guerlain‘s Terracotta, Acqua di Parma’s Note di Colonia I and Fendi’s Fan di Fendi, blends together white lily flower and musk to create a bewitching perfume.