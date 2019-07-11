For just nine days in the heart of New York City’s Lower East Side neighborhood, Louis Vuitton has launched a pop-up space celebrating the Men’s Fall-Winter 2019 collection, designed by the House’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh. The space—located at 100 Rivington Street—is hard to miss, given its eye-catching and stunning neon green coloring, both on the inside and on the outside.

This is not limited to the building’s facade and the color of the interior walls; the coloring is also inclusive of the interior furniture and life-size figures, providing guests with a truly immersive experience of the Fall-Winter 2019 collection. New prints inspired by the “city that never sleeps” are prominently displayed, as are Monogram legacy accessories, archive-inspired patches, flag prints to reflect the diverse backgrounds and nationalities of the studio designers and a reimagined version of the Louis Vuitton “Skate” Trainer, as well as the rainbow and prism leather goods that immediately became highly coveted items.

Visit or call the space today at 100 Rivington Street, New York NY 10002 or call at +19172812007. Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2019 New York Temporary Residency is open Monday to Sunday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, please visit the brand’s website by clicking here. All images courtesy of Louis Vuitton/Brad Dickson.