beyonce
News
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
todd gurley
Haute Scene
Inside Haute Living’s Todd Gurley Cover Launch Celebration With Rolls-Royce & Louis XIII At. Mr. C Beverly Hills
Adriana DeMoura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Farah Abassi
News
Inside Haute Living’s Beauty Summit Kick-Off Dinner, Presented By Juvéderm At Residences By Armani/Casa
Giancarlo Stanton
News
How Giancarlo Stanton Is Planning On Making History With The New York Yankees
Derek Jeter
Cover Story
Derek Jeter Transitions From The Field To Front Office As Miami Marlins’ CEO

Gucci Celebrates Melet Mercantile Boutique In Montauk With Sienna Miller, Carolyn Murphy & More

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Gucci

To celebrate the opening of its Melet Mercantile temporary boutique in Montauk, New York, Gucci hosted a private party with VIP guests like Sienna Miller, Carolyn Murphy, Elsa Hosk, Bob Melet, Sasha and Oli Benz, Brandon Boyd and more. Guests enjoyed a performance by Weyes Blood, as well as the interior shop space, outdoor event space, and local bites from Morty’s Oyster Stand, made by Chef Sam Talbot. The limited-time space will be open until the end of the month—July 28th—and will feature a chosen selection of the House’s merchandise for sale, with an emphasis on its highly popular Towards Summer collection, as well as unique and vintage finds from Bob Melet’s personal collection. For more information, please visit the brand’s website by clicking here. All images courtesy of BFA.

Gucci

Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Dior
Fashion
July 17, 2019
Inside Dior’s Brand New Champs-Elysées Boutique In Paris
By Deyvanshi Masrani
1. Setai_Pool-B2_RGB_retouch_highres
City Guide
July 17, 2019
Check Out Miami Beach’s No. 1 Hotel, Ranked By Travel & Leisure’s World’s Best Awards
By Paige Mastrandrea
City Guide
July 17, 2019
What Chicago Is Drinking This Summer 2019
By Nika Sagalchik
Gucci
Celebrities
July 16, 2019
Gucci Celebrates Melet Mercantile Boutique In Montauk With Sienna Miller, Carolyn Murphy & More
By Deyvanshi Masrani
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

Cvr1_DEREK JETER

Miami

Loader