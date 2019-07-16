To celebrate the opening of its Melet Mercantile temporary boutique in Montauk, New York, Gucci hosted a private party with VIP guests like Sienna Miller, Carolyn Murphy, Elsa Hosk, Bob Melet, Sasha and Oli Benz, Brandon Boyd and more. Guests enjoyed a performance by Weyes Blood, as well as the interior shop space, outdoor event space, and local bites from Morty’s Oyster Stand, made by Chef Sam Talbot. The limited-time space will be open until the end of the month—July 28th—and will feature a chosen selection of the House’s merchandise for sale, with an emphasis on its highly popular Towards Summer collection, as well as unique and vintage finds from Bob Melet’s personal collection. For more information, please visit the brand’s website by clicking here. All images courtesy of BFA.