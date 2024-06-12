HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | June 12, 2024

Larrin Devereaux Marrisett’s Alternative Real Estate Investment Thoughts

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | June 12, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Larrin Devereaux

Performance Marketing Entrepreneur Larrin Devereaux Marrisett—a leader in marketing for the baby boomer generation—is now delivering a somewhat unconventional message. The marketing expert who specializes inbaby boomer and senior citizen marketing, says that online property real estate is outperforming physical real estate by a ratio greater than two to five times. While this message might not be surprising to younger generations, many of the people to whom Marrisett speaks may still be on the fence. Nevertheless, he is certainly poised to change minds with his 15 years of experience in direct response marketing, during which time he has used his skills to buy and sell online website businesses for staggering profits. Now, the forward-thinking entrepreneur says he is seeking a $100M valuation in the next four years.

Inspired by MBA professors who have taught and worked in the fields of commerce, Marrisett has earned prestigious recognition throughout his career. He has gained notoriety as a Google PPC top company, served on the board of directors for national education nonprofits, and holds a master’s degree from Columbia University. During his time purchasing and reselling online websites, the highly successful Marrisett ended 2023 with nearly $10 million in revenue.

Today, Marrisett continues to focus on prioritizing his message to American boomers. Of course, this is not always the easiest task, and he has confronted multiple challenges along the way. Specifically, getting older generations who spent most of their lives before the digital age to turn their attention toward new online platforms, requires immense patience. However, as Marrisett says, “There are no shortcuts. Smart people who work hard have an advantage because they work hard until they master ‘working optimally’ by hiring and acquiring talent.”

Photo Credit: Larrin Devereaux

Marrisett is an expert in his field and implements his own life lessons as he pursues an online property portfolio of $100 million by 2027. While working to accomplish his goals, Marrisett is targeting the baby boomer generation to highly advise them to invest in digital real estate. Much like traditional real estate, which is the purchase of a parcel of land, the structures on the land, and the natural resources that come with it, digital real estate is essentially the same concept. However, it is set in the vast virtual online world.

Instead of dealing with physical property, digital real estate allows the purchaser to buy online assets such as websites, ecommerce sites, mobile apps, etc. Essentially, if something is taking up space on the World Wide Web, it is a piece of virtual or digital real estate. Many boomers may not realize that in the world of the Internet, real estate is just as valuable, if not more valuable, than physical property.

Larrin Devereaux Marrisett is working to grow the futures and investment opportunities of baby boomers and others by welcoming them to the world of digital real estate, where he has become a recognizable authority. Older generations looking to enhance their lives, safeguard their savings, and enjoy their retirements are now poised to benefit tremendously by heeding Marrisett’s advice and wisdom about online real estate.

Written in partnership with Tom White

Related Articles

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Latest Story

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

  • Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
    Top 5 featured

    Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

  • Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
    Travel

    Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

  • From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
    News

    From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

  • The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
    Haute Partners

    The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black