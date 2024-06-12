Larrin Devereaux Marrisett’s Alternative Real Estate Investment Thoughts

Photo Credit: Larrin Devereaux

Performance Marketing Entrepreneur Larrin Devereaux Marrisett—a leader in marketing for the baby boomer generation—is now delivering a somewhat unconventional message. The marketing expert who specializes inbaby boomer and senior citizen marketing, says that online property real estate is outperforming physical real estate by a ratio greater than two to five times. While this message might not be surprising to younger generations, many of the people to whom Marrisett speaks may still be on the fence. Nevertheless, he is certainly poised to change minds with his 15 years of experience in direct response marketing, during which time he has used his skills to buy and sell online website businesses for staggering profits. Now, the forward-thinking entrepreneur says he is seeking a $100M valuation in the next four years.

Inspired by MBA professors who have taught and worked in the fields of commerce, Marrisett has earned prestigious recognition throughout his career. He has gained notoriety as a Google PPC top company, served on the board of directors for national education nonprofits, and holds a master’s degree from Columbia University. During his time purchasing and reselling online websites, the highly successful Marrisett ended 2023 with nearly $10 million in revenue.

Today, Marrisett continues to focus on prioritizing his message to American boomers. Of course, this is not always the easiest task, and he has confronted multiple challenges along the way. Specifically, getting older generations who spent most of their lives before the digital age to turn their attention toward new online platforms, requires immense patience. However, as Marrisett says, “There are no shortcuts. Smart people who work hard have an advantage because they work hard until they master ‘working optimally’ by hiring and acquiring talent.”

Marrisett is an expert in his field and implements his own life lessons as he pursues an online property portfolio of $100 million by 2027. While working to accomplish his goals, Marrisett is targeting the baby boomer generation to highly advise them to invest in digital real estate. Much like traditional real estate, which is the purchase of a parcel of land, the structures on the land, and the natural resources that come with it, digital real estate is essentially the same concept. However, it is set in the vast virtual online world.

Instead of dealing with physical property, digital real estate allows the purchaser to buy online assets such as websites, ecommerce sites, mobile apps, etc. Essentially, if something is taking up space on the World Wide Web, it is a piece of virtual or digital real estate. Many boomers may not realize that in the world of the Internet, real estate is just as valuable, if not more valuable, than physical property.

Larrin Devereaux Marrisett is working to grow the futures and investment opportunities of baby boomers and others by welcoming them to the world of digital real estate, where he has become a recognizable authority. Older generations looking to enhance their lives, safeguard their savings, and enjoy their retirements are now poised to benefit tremendously by heeding Marrisett’s advice and wisdom about online real estate.

