In the realm of true luxury, characterized by innovation, beauty, and excellence, a new player has emerged, captivating the senses of the most discerning clientele. Haute Living had the exclusive opportunity to explore the world of DAVÌ – the world’s first bespoke, true luxury personal audio brand.

The Founder’s Visionary Journey

Behind every great brand lies a visionary, and DAVÌ is no exception. Len Davì, Founder and CEO, is an entrepreneurial trailblazer with a successful career launching and managing renowned audio brands, notably, Len was instrumental in creating Beats by Dre. However, his lifelong dream has been to create a brand that defies constraints and transcends the limitations of time, cost, and existing technology. Passionate about music, beautiful design, brilliant engineering, and genuine craftsmanship, Len set out to create an extraordinary, multi-sensory experience for the most discerning clientele. Luxury was the only realm that could accommodate and even demand the level of excellence and sophistication Len aspired to achieve.

No Compromise Philosophy

Len assembled a team of the world’s best audio engineers, mechanical engineers, and industrial designers to embark on a journey of true innovation. Where technology didn’t exist, they invented it; where existing acoustic solutions fell short, they created new ones. Unwaveringly, the team ventured into unexplored realms, pushing the boundaries of possibility at every turn. With design being one of its core values, DAVÌ enlisted the prestigious, world-renowned Italdesign to masterfully translate the founder’s vision into beautiful and timeless styling.

Performance and Functionality Elevated to the Realm of Artistry

DAVÌ headphones are not mere devices; they are works of art and engineering marvels. With stunning Italian styling, unequaled quality, advanced ergonomics, and cutting-edge electronics, DAVÌ achieves exceptional, never-before-possible audio performance while maintaining sophistication, complexity, and precision in its build. The military-grade noise-cancellation technology further enhances the auditory experience while also preserving sonic purity. DAVÌ holds patents and has patents pending in the categories of audio, acoustics, and noise cancellation.

Customization Redefined

Luxury clientele around the world have come to appreciate and expect unique and bespoke creations with a high level of customization, and now, with DAVÌ, this is also possible for personal audio. Every pair of DAVÌ headphones is made to order, and in addition to several DAVÌ Signature design options, the headphones can be custom-designed to complement the aesthetic preferences of the owner or the interior of a luxury residence, yacht, or jet. Each bespoke creation is made with the finest quality, unique, and precious materials, and finishes, making each pair a work of art.

The Future is DAVÌ

Headphones are an invaluable addition in virtually any environment, yet those who desire the finest things in life have been limited to ubiquitous mass-market brands and products. As we look to the future, DAVÌ’s unwavering dedication to innovation, craftsmanship, customization, and performance positions its headphones to become a must-have for luxury clientele around the world. In a world where mediocrity abounds, DAVÌ stands as a testament to true luxury’s enduring allure.

Prior to DAVÌ’s official launch in late fall, readers of Haute Living are invited to preview and pre-order by visiting daviaudio.com/preview with the password: exclusive.