Fendi Makes Its Foray Into The World Of Fragrances
As Fendi approaches its centenary, the iconic Roman Maison unveils a complete collection of fragrances for the first time, offering an intimate olfactory journey that embodies the essence of Fendi’s rich heritage and values. This new collection, consisting of seven exclusive fragrances, invites you to experience the soul of Fendi through scent, capturing the unique family culture and timeless elegance that defines the brand.
The story of Fendi’s fragrances dates back to 1925 when Adele Casagrande Fendi and her husband Edoardo Fendi opened a fur and leather goods workshop in Rome. This legacy has been passed down through generations, from matriarchs to inspiring women, shaping the future of perfumery with exclusivity, vibrancy, and passion. Each of the seven fragrances in the collection represents a distinct personality and an emblematic place, united as a family.
Rome, a city that awakens all senses, is captured in the fragrance Fendi Roma. This scent embodies the essence of Rome’s stones and marbles, the resinous aroma of umbrella pines, the freshness of its gardens, and the rich smell of leather from artisans’ workshops. Rome’s vibrant history, natural sophistication, and paradoxical blend of exuberance and simplicity are encapsulated in this fragrance, making Fendi quintessentially Roman before being Italian.
Fendi’s mastery of materials is reflected in its fragrance collection, showcasing the highest level of craftsmanship. Noble raw materials such as orange blossom absolute from Tunisia, bergamot from Calabria, Atlas cedar, patchouli from Indonesia, iris from France, and vanilla from Madagascar are meticulously selected. These rich, natural ingredients form the foundation of the fragrances, created by perfumers Quentin Bisch, Fanny Bal, and Anne Flipo, under the guidance of Fendi’s Artistic Directors: Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Delfina Delettrez Fendi.
The fragrance bottles, crafted by master glassmakers, are refillable and embody Roman architectural elements. The design features brass details and the iconic FF cap, reflecting Fendi’s commitment to mastering materials and presenting them in their purest form. Each fragrance in the collection is inspired by a key figure in Fendi’s family saga. From Adele Casagrande Fendi’s Casa Grande to Silvia Venturini Fendi’s Perché No, and her daughters’ Ciao Amore and Sempre Mio, each scent tells a personal story. The collection also includes La Baguette, inspired by Delfina Delettrez Fendi’s twins, and Prima Terra, a tribute to Kim Jones’s childhood.
Quite the milestone for the Maison, Silvia Venturini Fendi describes the collection as a new way to tell Fendi’s story, exploring all the senses. Available exclusively in Fendi boutiques and at fendi.com from June 20th, 2024, these fragrances offer a new dimension to the Maison’s expertise, translating Fendi’s rich heritage into a language of perfumery.
