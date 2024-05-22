Bvlgari Unveils New High Jewelry Collection, Aeterna, In Rome

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

Bulgari has chosen the Eternal City of Rome to unveil its most extraordinary collection to date, Aeterna. This launch marks a significant milestone as the brand celebrates its 140th anniversary with a spectacular event at Rome’s Terme di Diocleziano. The event showcased over 500 creations, including High Jewelry, High Jewelry Watches, High-End Bags, and Very High-End Fragrances, reflecting Bvlgari’s rich heritage and innovative spirit.

The Terme di Diocleziano, one of Rome’s most extraordinary antique architectural complexes, served as the exclusive venue for this grand celebration. This historic site, spanning 13 hectares, was the largest bath complex in ancient Rome, accommodating up to 3,000 people at once. Its breathtaking sculptures and fascinating ruins provided a magnificent backdrop for the event, highlighting the timeless beauty of Bulgari’s creations.

The event was graced by international guests and Bulgari Brand Ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Liu Yifei, Shu Qi, Hikari Mori, and Alessandro Gassman. These luminaries enjoyed an enchanting journey through the layered beauty of the Terme di Diocleziano, the timeless allure of Bvlgari’s High Jewelry, and the cutting-edge spirit of the event’s performances.

Chopra Jonas wore the Serpenti Aeterna necklace, the most precious High Jewelry piece ever crafted by the Roman Maison. This masterpiece features seven D flawless diamond drops totaling 140 carats, one for each year of Bulgari’s history, and 698 baguette diamonds weighing 61.81 carats. The necklace required over 2,800 hours to complete, showcasing Bulgari’s exceptional creativity, expertise, and audacity.

The evening included a spectacular jewelry show in the Chiostro Ludovisi, styled by Carine Roitfeld. The show featured an iconic cast, including Mariacarla Boscono, Blesnya Minher, Elisabetta Dessy, Isabella Rossellini, Carla Bruni, and Giacomo Cavalli. Guests also enjoyed a poetic duet by choreographer Sadeck Berrabah and ballet dancer Eleonora Abbagnato, director of Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, blending classic and contemporary dance.

Following the jewelry show, Bulgari hosted a gala dinner at the Chiostro di Michelangelo, conceived by Italian Michelin-starred chef Massimiliano Alajmo. The evening culminated in a live performance by internationally acclaimed artist Elisa.

As part of the celebration, Bulgari gifted the city of Rome with “Vista Aeterna,” an immersive installation by Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis. This artwork, displayed at Piazza di Spagna from May 19th to June 15th, features twelve travertine-based pillars adorned with reflective colored mirrors that rotate throughout the day, capturing and refracting sunlight to project warm, sun-inspired tones onto the surroundings.

In keeping with its pioneering spirit, Bulgari introduced the Bulgari Digital Passport, an immutable digital record storing the unique characteristics and certificates of each High Jewelry creation on the Aura private blockchain. This innovative technology ensures the highest standards of transparency and security for Bulgari’s exceptional creations.