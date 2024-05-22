Hank Stampfl: The Maestro Of Revel Rouge Events

Photo Credit: Stephen Elliot

Interview by: Inna Desilva

On a Friday evening, I walk into the Carlyle Hotel Restaurant, DOWLINGS, and meet someone whose name is being whispered all over NYC and the Hamptons, Hank Stampfl.

The event curator is good-looking and charming, besides being impeccably dressed. I always take immense pleasure in discovering and then writing about the new Beau Monde in our always exciting city.

After we order a bottle of Taittinger, I get out my trusted notebook so I can get to know Hank.

When did you arrive in NYC?

I moved to NYC in 2006 straight out of college. Celebrating 18 years this fall. I love the city more each year.

What brought you here originally?

I have a bachelor’s degree in music from Oklahoma City University. My passion from early on, growing up in Norwood, MA was to be on a Broadway Stage. I was hired by the North American touring company of “EVITA” almost immediately. While it was an incredible experience, it opened my eyes to the fact that I wanted more than theatre. I slowly transitioned into the Hospitality Industry and wound up working for Celebrity Chef, David Burke.

Eventually, I opened my own company “Revel Rouge” which has been growing steadily each year, thanks to our amazing clients and word of mouth.

What is your favorite event put on by your company in the last six months?

While it’s hard to pick one, since it’s like picking your favorite child. But I did a very imaginative one right before Christmas, at 620 Fifth Avenue, a dinner for 100 people that combined a custom holiday musical theatre show with gourmet food. We danced the night away afterward, overlooking the iconic Saks and the Rockefeller Tree.

Photo Credit: Stephen Elliot

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Still spreading love and creating theatrical events that are out of the box at an elevated level. The company has grown so much in the last five years. I get calls from clients to this day, expressing gratitude for a one-of-a-kind event I’ve created for them. This is what it’s all about, not money but the human connection to clients, chefs, waitstaff, musicians, and florists. I enjoy making people feel good about themselves. Our kindness sparks and ignites our vendors’ performance to the next level. I am lucky that it’s my job to bring joy.

Name three of your favorite destinations.

Puerto Rico where I have a lot of clients, we usually stay at the Dorado Beach Ritz Carlton Reserve. Second home basically to me and my husband in the winter. We got married there and we have an amazing relationship with the local vendors. London thrills me. I love getting lost there while strolling the streets. I look forward to doing events there. I find it incredibly inspiring. The last magical destination is Marrakesh, the home of La Mamounia. It is one of the greatest hotels in the world.

As we part ways, it starts to rain, and we promise to see each other this summer in the Hamptons.