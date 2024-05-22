HB
Haute Partners, Lifestyle | May 22, 2024

Hank Stampfl: The Maestro Of Revel Rouge Events

Haute Partners, Lifestyle | May 22, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

 

Photo Credit: Stephen Elliot

Interview by: Inna Desilva 

On a Friday evening, I walk into the Carlyle Hotel Restaurant, DOWLINGS, and meet someone whose name is being whispered all over NYC and the Hamptons, Hank Stampfl.

The event curator is good-looking and charming, besides being impeccably dressed. I always take immense pleasure in discovering and then writing about the new Beau Monde in our always exciting city.

After we order a bottle of Taittinger, I get out my trusted notebook so I can get to know Hank.

When did you arrive in NYC?

I moved to NYC in 2006 straight out of college. Celebrating 18 years this fall. I love the city more each year.

What brought you here originally?

I have a bachelor’s degree in music from Oklahoma City University. My passion from early on, growing up in Norwood, MA was to be on a Broadway Stage. I was hired by the North American touring company of “EVITA” almost immediately. While it was an incredible experience, it opened my eyes to the fact that I wanted more than theatre. I slowly transitioned into the Hospitality Industry and wound up working for Celebrity Chef, David Burke.

Eventually, I opened my own company “Revel Rouge” which has been growing steadily each year, thanks to our amazing clients and word of mouth.

What is your favorite event put on by your company in the last six months?

While it’s hard to pick one, since it’s like picking your favorite child. But I did a very imaginative one right before Christmas, at 620 Fifth Avenue, a dinner for 100 people that combined a custom holiday musical theatre show with gourmet food.  We danced the night away afterward, overlooking the iconic Saks and the Rockefeller Tree.

Photo Credit: Stephen Elliot

 

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Still spreading love and creating theatrical events that are out of the box at an elevated level. The company has grown so much in the last five years. I get calls from clients to this day, expressing gratitude for a one-of-a-kind event I’ve created for them. This is what it’s all about, not money but the human connection to clients, chefs, waitstaff, musicians, and florists. I enjoy making people feel good about themselves. Our kindness sparks and ignites our vendors’ performance to the next level. I am lucky that it’s my job to bring joy.

Name three of your favorite destinations.

Puerto Rico where I have a lot of clients, we usually stay at the Dorado Beach Ritz Carlton Reserve. Second home basically to me and my husband in the winter. We got married there and we have an amazing relationship with the local vendors. London thrills me. I love getting lost there while strolling the streets. I look forward to doing events there. I find it incredibly inspiring. The last magical destination is Marrakesh, the home of La Mamounia. It is one of the greatest hotels in the world.

As we part ways, it starts to rain, and we promise to see each other this summer in the Hamptons.

Related Articles

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. boutique in the Miami Design District, Tiffany & Co. has just opened in Bal Harbour Shops.

A Centennial Celebration: Everything To Know About Cartier’s Trinity 100 Experience In Miami
Fashion

A Centennial Celebration: Everything To Know About Cartier’s Trinity 100 Experience In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

Cartier marks a century of its iconic Trinity collection with a vibrant pop-up in Miami’s Design District, Trinity 100.

Alicia Hannah-Kim Is Gleeful About Playing The Villain On “Cobra Kai”
Celebrities

Alicia Hannah-Kim Is Gleeful About Playing The Villain On “Cobra Kai”

By Laura Schreffler

Alicia Hannah-Kim plays the ultimate bad girl, sensei Kim Da-Eun, on “Cobra Kai.” Here’s why she’d prefer to play the villain over the hero.

Animal Instincts: Cartier Embraces The Wild With The New Trinity Novelties
Fashion

Animal Instincts: Cartier Embraces The Wild With The New Trinity Novelties

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living’s exclusive editorial, Animal Instincts, features the new Cartier Trinity Novelties that are making their debut in Miami.

With New Innovations In Tech, will.i.am Is Ready To Usher In A Whole New Era
Cover Story

With New Innovations In Tech, will.i.am Is Ready To Usher In A Whole New Era

By Laura Schreffler

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am is ready to enter a new era with MBUX Sound Drive, a visionary tech collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year
Travel

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year

By Laura Schreffler

From a cruise to Antarctica to sleeping under the stars in Wadi Rum, these are the bucket list adventures the wealthy need to take this year.

Latest Stories

  • Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece
    Fashion

    Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece

  • A Centennial Celebration: Everything To Know About Cartier’s Trinity 100 Experience In Miami
    Fashion

    A Centennial Celebration: Everything To Know About Cartier’s Trinity 100 Experience In Miami

  • Alicia Hannah-Kim Is Gleeful About Playing The Villain On “Cobra Kai”
    Celebrities

    Alicia Hannah-Kim Is Gleeful About Playing The Villain On “Cobra Kai”

  • Animal Instincts: Cartier Embraces The Wild With The New Trinity Novelties
    Fashion

    Animal Instincts: Cartier Embraces The Wild With The New Trinity Novelties

  • With New Innovations In Tech, will.i.am Is Ready To Usher In A Whole New Era
    Cover Story

    With New Innovations In Tech, will.i.am Is Ready To Usher In A Whole New Era

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece

A Centennial Celebration: Everything To Know About Cartier’s Trinity 100 Experience In Miami
Fashion

A Centennial Celebration: Everything To Know About Cartier’s Trinity 100 Experience In Miami

Alicia Hannah-Kim Is Gleeful About Playing The Villain On “Cobra Kai”
Celebrities

Alicia Hannah-Kim Is Gleeful About Playing The Villain On “Cobra Kai”

Animal Instincts: Cartier Embraces The Wild With The New Trinity Novelties
Fashion

Animal Instincts: Cartier Embraces The Wild With The New Trinity Novelties

With New Innovations In Tech, will.i.am Is Ready To Usher In A Whole New Era
Cover Story

With New Innovations In Tech, will.i.am Is Ready To Usher In A Whole New Era

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Opens A Brand New Boutique At Bal Harbour Shops & It’s A Design Masterpiece

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. boutique in the Miami Design District, Tiffany & Co. has just opened in Bal Harbour Shops.

A Centennial Celebration: Everything To Know About Cartier’s Trinity 100 Experience In Miami
Fashion

A Centennial Celebration: Everything To Know About Cartier’s Trinity 100 Experience In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

Cartier marks a century of its iconic Trinity collection with a vibrant pop-up in Miami’s Design District, Trinity 100.

Alicia Hannah-Kim Is Gleeful About Playing The Villain On “Cobra Kai”
Celebrities

Alicia Hannah-Kim Is Gleeful About Playing The Villain On “Cobra Kai”

By Laura Schreffler

Alicia Hannah-Kim plays the ultimate bad girl, sensei Kim Da-Eun, on “Cobra Kai.” Here’s why she’d prefer to play the villain over the hero.

Animal Instincts: Cartier Embraces The Wild With The New Trinity Novelties
Fashion

Animal Instincts: Cartier Embraces The Wild With The New Trinity Novelties

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living’s exclusive editorial, Animal Instincts, features the new Cartier Trinity Novelties that are making their debut in Miami.

With New Innovations In Tech, will.i.am Is Ready To Usher In A Whole New Era
Cover Story

With New Innovations In Tech, will.i.am Is Ready To Usher In A Whole New Era

By Laura Schreffler

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am is ready to enter a new era with MBUX Sound Drive, a visionary tech collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year
Travel

Bucket List Adventures The Super-Wealthy Need To Take This Year

By Laura Schreffler

From a cruise to Antarctica to sleeping under the stars in Wadi Rum, these are the bucket list adventures the wealthy need to take this year.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black