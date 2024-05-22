Club Kors Officially Kicks Off Summer In Miami

Photo Credit: Juan Silva

This week, Michael Kors is taking over Joia Beach with its debut of Club Kors, a six-day beach club pop-up experience. To kick off Club Kors (and the start of the summer season in Miami), Michael Kors hosted the grand opening, drawing Miami’s elite and top beauty and fashion influencers. The event featured passed bites, custom cocktails, and a vibrant atmosphere, all set to the tunes of Vanderpump Rules’s DJ James Kennedy. The guest list was a who’s who of style, including beauty icons Bretman Rock, Camila Coelho, and Martha Graeff, who mingled and celebrated under the Miami stars.

Photo Credit: Juan Silva

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors

Club Kors is now open to the public, offering a unique beach experience from May 22nd through Memorial Day weekend. Guests can indulge in the luxurious ambiance created by Michael Kors, with the brand’s signature Empire Diamond monogram adorning umbrellas, lounge chairs, and beach towels. Another notable feature of the pop-up is the collaboration with Funboy floats, adding a touch of chic fun to the waters of Joia Beach.

Photo Credit: BFA (left), WorldRedEye (right)

Nestled on the beach is the Club Kors branded pop-up shop, where beachgoers can find everything they need to elevate their beach style. From accessories and ready-to-wear pieces to string bikinis and sunglasses in a vibrant summer palette of blues complimented with natural touches, the shop ensures that visitors can capture the effortless glamour that Michael Kors is known for. Club Kors is a destination that encapsulates the spirit of travel and escapes at the core of the Michael Kors brand. Whether you’re lounging on a monogrammed beach chair or sipping a bespoke cocktail, Club Kors offers an immersive experience that blends luxury and leisure seamlessly.

Photo Credit: Juan Silva

Club Kors at Joia Beach is the first in a series of exclusive events planned for global destinations, making it a must-visit for locals and guests.