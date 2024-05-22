HB
May 22, 2024

Fashion In A New Light: The Innovative VIANI Watch Collection, Created By Sunny Bhathela

May 22, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Viani Watch Company

Discover the perfect fusion of style and eco-consciousness with distinctive Hindi numerals on a solar-powered timepiece.

Founded by visionary Sunny Bhathela, VIANI Watch Company is gaining attention with its premier solar-powered collection—a fusion of fashion, history, and eco-conscious innovation.

“VIANI timepieces are a conversation starter,” says Bhathela. “The classic design, paired with the Hindi numerals, really makes a statement.”

The allure lies not only in its fashionable designs but also in its unique dial face. The incorporation of Hindi numerals celebrates a little-known milestone in human history. The Hindi numeral system introduced the concept of zero, which allowed for higher-order mathematics. Most mathematical systems in the world are based on this innovation.

Not only are VIANI timepieces eye-catching, but they are eco-friendly, too. With a commitment to eco-conscious design, these watches harness the power of light, both indoor and outdoor, to keep ticking. With just one minute of sunlight exposure, the watches can function for a full day, while a single charge lasts up to 12 months in complete darkness. VIANI timepieces offer an efficient and low-waste alternative to traditional battery-powered timepieces because, unlike many solar watches, there is no battery to replace.

“Sustainability is a form of fashion,” says Bhathela. “By choosing a VIANI timepiece, you are showing your support for a sustainable future.”

The VIANI Premier Solar Collection features eight distinct designs, each boasting its own unique personality and charm. The designs are classic and universal for all occasions.

For the modern minimalist, there’s the “Midnight Black,” a timeless look adorned with sleek stainless steel Hindi numerals and a dynamic sunray black dial—a perfect complement to any activity, from boardroom meetings to weekend brunches.

On the other end of the spectrum, the “Waterfall Blue” offers a refreshing burst of color with an eye-catching blue dial. Contrasting stainless steel numerals add depth and dimension, while a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal ensures durability and longevity.

For those who prefer a touch of vintage-inspired charm, the “Off-White” encased in gold pairs beautifully with a full-grain leather strap —a tasteful approach with a more classic feel.

The designs are unisex with a case measuring 39mm and crafted from surgical-grade 316L stainless steel to ensure a pristine finish. The hour, minute, and second hands are diamond cut, resulting in a razor sharp edge.  The attention to detail and finishings make the striking hands pop against the watch face.

“Our watches are tangible reminders of the past, present, and future, all in one beautiful timepiece,” Bhathela proudly states.

The VIANI Watch Company’s premier watch collection is priced from $340 USD.  With its distinct Hindi Numerals, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to high design, VIANI is setting a new standard for the fashion industry.

For more information on VIANI Watch Company’s premier solar-powered collection with Hindi numerals, visit their website.

Written in partnership with Tom White 

