Gucci Revives A 1960s Classic For Its New Fine Jewelry Collection
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
Gucci has officially unveiled its latest campaign showcasing the newest pieces of the House’s Interlocking fine jewelry collection. The new designs feature a modern interpretation of the brand’s iconic Interlocking G motif, prominently placed within a circular charm adorned with exquisite gemstones. The Interlocking G has been one of the House’s most recognizable and significant motifs since the 1960s, designed as a tribute to the House’s founder, Guccio Gucci, it represents luxury, quality, and Italian craftsmanship.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
The campaign embodies a sense of timeless beauty and sophistication where the colored gemstones create an eye-catching and striking contrast against the jewelry setting. Abstract elements of the Interlocking G logo serve as a refined framework highlighting the new designs’ complex craftsmanship and balanced aesthetic.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
The collection features three distinct jewelry sets, each highlighting a unique gemstone: onyx, green agate, and mother-of-pearl. The rich, dark onyx pairs elegantly with yellow gold, offering a striking contrast, while the playful green agate is beautifully complemented by pink gold. The third set, luxurious and crafted in mother-of-pearl, is set in pink gold and adorned with a diamond pavé on its central motif. Each set includes two rings, with disc charms of either 12mm or 17mm, along with a bracelet, a choice of delicate paired studs or hoop earrings with a pendant, and a necklace featuring a 12mm ornament. The collection is rounded out by two statement necklaces with larger 27mm medallions, available in onyx and mother-of-pearl, completing the exquisite range.
