How To Experience The Paris Olympics In Luxury According To HotelPlanner

Experience Paris – renowned for its exquisite art, historic landmarks, mouthwatering cuisine, and romantic energy – like never before this summer, as the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are set to transform the French capital into a hub of multiculturalism, passion, victory, and athletic perfection.

Taking place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, this sporting spectacle presents an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in luxury and excitement. It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to blend the thrill of sports, skill, and competition with the refined ambiance of Parisian culture and opulence, starting with a luxurious hotel stay.

What’s more, Paris won’t just be about the Olympics during the 2024 Games. The City of Lights will expand into a vibrant festival with cultural celebrations, foodie celebrations, extravagant viewing parties, live-streaming and public screenings, educational sustainability initiatives, and a general international atmosphere to complement the Olympic spirit.

The Bourse de Commerce will host an exhibition featuring selected artworks from the 1980s as part of the Pinault Collection, or step back in time with Musée d’Orsay’s “Tonight with the Impressionists Paris 1874,” an innovative experience that uses virtual reality to transport you right into the heart of a 19th-century Parisian art studio on Boulevard des Capucines or enjoy the spectacle of your beloved athletes from the luxe comfort of Cheval Blanc Paris, where the seventh-floor panoramic terrace, Le Tout-Paris, offers breathtaking views of the Seine River and Eiffel Tower.

That is merely the tip of the iceberg. So, where to stay in style?

The Ritz Paris

The Ritz Paris is a distinguished luxury hotel in the prestigious Place Vendôme, offering lavish accommodations, impeccable service, and a rich history dating back to its founding in 1898. With exquisite dining options, including the two-Michelin-starred Espadon and the iconic Bar Hemingway, as well as indulgent amenities like a full-service spa and cooking classes at École Ritz Escoffier, it provides a remarkable Parisian experience.

Hotel Lutetia Paris

Hotel Lutetia, nestled on the Left Bank of the Seine, is a historic Parisian treasure storied for its distinct charm and lavish offerings. Situated in the vibrant Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood, it enjoys proximity to iconic landmarks such as the Bon Marché department store and the Luxembourg Gardens. The Lutetia has attracted creative luminaries like James Joyce, Pablo Picasso, and Josephine Baker, boasting an amalgam of Art Nouveau and Art Deco architecture since its inception in 1910.

Despite its history steeped in a bygone era, the Lutetia seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. It offers contemporary amenities such as an acclaimed spa, a refreshing pool, and upscale dining options, including a brasserie. With elegant event spaces, including a grand ballroom, it remains a sought-after venue for weddings and other prestigious gatherings. Hotel Lutetia presents an enticing choice for those seeking a stately Parisian experience infused with Left Bank intimacy.

Esprit Saint Germain

Esprit Saint Germain, a boutique hotel in the heart of Paris’s Left Bank, offers a warm and personalized stay in the chic Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood. Renovated in 2021, Esprit Saint Germain exudes comfort and style with just 28 rooms, suites, and apartments. Guests receive individual attention, replete with complimentary drinks in the inviting living room by the fireplace. Despite its boutique size, the hotel provides top-notch amenities, including a fitness center with a sauna and steam room, and select rooms feature Blu-ray and DVD players for entertainment. With its serene location amid high-end boutiques and world-class restaurants, Esprit Saint Germain is the perfect choice for travelers seeking comfort and authenticity in the bustling center of Paris.

Hôtel Pont Royal

Hôtel Pont Royal, poised on the banks of the Seine River and occupying a coveted spot in the 7th arrondissement, provides breathtaking views of the Seine and iconic landmarks such as the Louvre Museum. Guests can explore must-see attractions like the Musée d’Orsay and the Eiffel Tower within walking distance. The hotel features various elegant rooms and suites adorned in classic French style, boasting rich fabrics and plush furnishings, with some offering balconies overlooking the Seine. In addition, guests can indulge in refined French cuisine at the in-house restaurant or savor a drink in the wood-paneled bar, absorbing the sophisticated mystique. While not as extensive as larger hotels, Hôtel Pont Royal provides on-site amenities such as an exercise room and a charming garden, perfect for moments of quiet reflection amidst the Parisian vibrancy. Exuding historical appeal, Hôtel Pont Royal is ideal for travelers seeking a classic and deluxe experience to soak up the essence of Paris.

Paris 2024 will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience, overflowing with memories to last a lifetime. Imagine the Eiffel Tower as a marathon finish line or beach volleyball courts beside the Seine, and experience the Olympic Games infused with Parisian culture and a focus on sustainability. Now is the perfect time to book one of these hotels using HotelPlanner’s easy-to-use booking platform and attractive hotel rates.

