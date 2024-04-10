10X Growth Conference 2024: Grant Cardone Hosts Beloved Business Conference With 28,000 Attendees

The Annual 10X Growth Conference 2024 is the number-one business conference in the world hosted by entrepreneur, best-selling author, and motivational speaker Grant Cardone. Cardone is also the star of Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, Private Equity Manager, Real Estate Investor, and founder of the 10X Movement. With the annual conference in its eighth year, the event will boast a remarkable 28,000-person attendance at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, from April 2nd to 4th.

The annual showcase centers upon the pursuit of business knowledge but also presents an emphasis on fostering connections and building relationships through networking opportunities. The event’s vibrant energy and enthusiasm provide attendees with invaluable connections with thousands of like-minded professionals, potential partners, and business leaders. The dynamic atmosphere, practical business strategies, and impressive speaker lineup are what boosted the conference to popularity.

Esteemed entrepreneurs, thought leaders and industry experts took the stage to share their expansive knowledge, experiences, and strategies for achieving exponential growth. Offering practical insights to reach unprecedented success, this year’s stellar lineup featured Tucker Carlson and Tyler Perry. Highlighted entertainment guests included Busta Rhymes and DJ IRIE.

In addition to renowned speakers, the showcase presents a diverse range of interactive workshops, comprehensive learning sessions, and panel discussions. Further, the annual Great American Speak-off has become a favored staple of the conference. Throughout the year, on a roadshow tour, Grant Cardone and Pete Vargas of 10X Stages encountered 27,000 applicants. Following months of local competitions and filming nationwide, five finalist speakers were left for the audience to select from. Following the remarkable success of this year’s events and annual showcases prior, the 2025 10X Growth Conference will take place from March 19 to 21, 2025, in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.