HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | April 4, 2024

10X Growth Conference 2024: Grant Cardone Hosts Beloved Business Conference With 28,000 Attendees

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | April 4, 2024
Kalena Phung
By Kalena Phung

The Annual 10X Growth Conference 2024 is the number-one business conference in the world hosted by entrepreneur, best-selling author, and motivational speaker Grant Cardone. Cardone is also the star of Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, Private Equity Manager, Real Estate Investor, and founder of the 10X Movement. With the annual conference in its eighth year, the event will boast a remarkable 28,000-person attendance at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, from April 2nd to 4th.

The annual showcase centers upon the pursuit of business knowledge but also presents an emphasis on fostering connections and building relationships through networking opportunities. The event’s vibrant energy and enthusiasm provide attendees with invaluable connections with thousands of like-minded professionals, potential partners, and business leaders. The dynamic atmosphere, practical business strategies, and impressive speaker lineup are what boosted the conference to popularity. 

Esteemed entrepreneurs, thought leaders and industry experts took the stage to share their expansive knowledge, experiences, and strategies for achieving exponential growth. Offering practical insights to reach unprecedented success, this year’s stellar lineup featured Tucker Carlson and Tyler Perry. Highlighted entertainment guests included Busta Rhymes and DJ IRIE.

In addition to renowned speakers, the showcase presents a diverse range of interactive workshops, comprehensive learning sessions, and panel discussions. Further, the annual Great American Speak-off has become a favored staple of the conference. Throughout the year, on a roadshow tour, Grant Cardone and Pete Vargas of 10X Stages encountered 27,000 applicants. Following months of local competitions and filming nationwide, five finalist speakers were left for the audience to select from. Following the remarkable success of this year’s events and annual showcases prior, the 2025 10X Growth Conference will take place from March 19 to 21, 2025, in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.

Related Articles

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
Travel

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

By Laura Schreffler

The Nobu brand is opening its first-ever location in Hawaii next summer at the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
Fashion

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

Two Gucci handbags — the Gucci B, which debuted in the mid-1950s, and the Gucci Blondie, introduced in the 1970s — transformed this season.

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
News

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

By Laura Schreffler

50 Cent has announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency, the appropriately titled “50 Cent: In Da Club.” Get all the details here!

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
Haute Beauty

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look

By Grace Sarkisian

As the crisp air rolls in and pumpkin spice lattes become the seasonal go-to, fall brings a cozy charm that many look forward to each year. While indulging in your favorite autumn treats, it’s essential to remember that some of these delicious drinks and snacks can impact the appearance of your smile. Coffee, pumpkin spice […]

Latest Stories

  • The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
    Travel

    The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

  • Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
    Fashion

    Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

  • 50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
    News

    50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

  • Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
    Ambassador

    Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

  • Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
    Fashion

    Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
Travel

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
Fashion

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
News

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

Trending Articles

Related Articles

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
Travel

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

By Laura Schreffler

The Nobu brand is opening its first-ever location in Hawaii next summer at the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
Fashion

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

Two Gucci handbags — the Gucci B, which debuted in the mid-1950s, and the Gucci Blondie, introduced in the 1970s — transformed this season.

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
News

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

By Laura Schreffler

50 Cent has announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency, the appropriately titled “50 Cent: In Da Club.” Get all the details here!

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look
Haute Beauty

Pumpkin Spice And A Perfect Smile: Cosmetic Dentistry Tips For A Stunning Fall Look

By Grace Sarkisian

As the crisp air rolls in and pumpkin spice lattes become the seasonal go-to, fall brings a cozy charm that many look forward to each year. While indulging in your favorite autumn treats, it’s essential to remember that some of these delicious drinks and snacks can impact the appearance of your smile. Coffee, pumpkin spice […]

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black