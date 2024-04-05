HB
Ian Schrager & Nur Khan Debut New Manhattan Nightlife Spot

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Ian Schrager & Nur Khan Debut New Manhattan Nightlife SpotPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Two Fifteen

From the nightlife legends that brought you Gramercy’s iconic Rose Bar, Ian Schrager and Nur Khan have teamed up to debut a new film-noir-inspired cocktail spot, Two Fifteen. Located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood, the new bar resides in the neighborhood’s beloved PUBLIC hotel. The opening marks an electrifying reprisal for collaboration between Schrager and Khan who opened Rose Bar in 2006 providing expertly crafted cocktails and noteworthy performances by the likes of Guns & Roses, Rufus Wainwright, Jack White, The Black Keys, and more. Channeling a similar vein, Two Fifteen will rely on intricate and innovative cocktails, a striking and seductive atmosphere, and will host regular surprise musical performances adding an air of spontaneity to New Yorkers’ nights out. 

“Working with Ian once again to create a boundary-pushing concept that encompasses downtown’s eclectic energy is a dream. The space brings a mature and edgy cocktail-driven experience reminiscent of the early aughts to life,” says Khan. 

Ian Schrager & Nur Khan Debut New Manhattan Nightlife SpotPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Two Fifteen

The duo has tapped award-winning Master Mixologist, Charlotte Voisey, who also created the cocktail menu at Rose Bar, to curate Two Fifteen’s beverage program, which in four stages offers Champagne Cocktails, Modern Twists on Classics, Drinks with Vibrant Colors, and Sprit-Free options. The extensive, well-balanced menu provides options for all tastes and occasions. Well-dressed and knowledgeable servers will anchor the bar’s elevated hospitality providing specialty cocktail tray service, bottle service, and tableside preparations. 

Ian Schrager & Nur Khan Debut New Manhattan Nightlife SpotPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Two Fifteen

As part of the Champagne Cocktails, Two Fifteen refers to the Gold Bellini as its signature, made-to-order drink. The cocktail is an elegant and refreshing recipe inspired by the original bellini of 1940s Venice. This version adds Hendrick’s gin for an added boost of flavor and decadence and is finished with a fresh raspberry and a dash of edible gold for a touch of elegance. Additional highlights include the Rose Gold Vesper –  a dialed-up version of a classic Vesper cocktail using Lillet Rose and White Port and the Imperial Classes (their Purple drink on the Color menu) – a pisco sour gets a slight revamp with a delicious combination of red wine and butterfly pea flower to give this drink a rich and luxe flavoring. To round out the menu, light bites will be served to complement the drinks including oysters, shrimp cocktail, ceviche, and more.

