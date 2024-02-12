HB
Haute Wine + Spirits, News | February 12, 2024

Haute Collaboration: The Louis XIII X LaQuan Smith Collection

Haute Wine + Spirits, News | February 12, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

LOUIS XIII CognacPhoto Credit: LOUIS XIII Cognac

LOUIS XIII Cognac and renowned ready-to-wear designer LaQuan Smith unveiled The LOUIS XIII x LaQuan Smith Collection, a limited-edition collaboration that brings a high fashion perspective to LOUIS XIII’s timeless tasting rituals, synonymous with a luxurious cognac experience, during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

This exclusive collection draws inspiration from LOUIS XIII’s centuries old wisdom, combined with Smith’s signature silhouettes and runway-ready innovation.

LOUIS XIII CognacPhoto Credit: LOUIS XIII Cognac

The LOUIS XIII x LaQuan Smith Collection comprises two bespoke accessories, THE DROP Chain Pouch and The Boudoir Gloves. Crafted with a meticulous attention to detail, both accessories are designed to make enjoying LOUIS XIII Cognac a high fashion experience – elevating the wearers everyday art of life. The collection has launched through a campaign entitled “A Drop in Time by LOUIS XIII x LaQuan Smith,” and features exceptional fashion-forward talents including director Greg Swales and artistic director of fashion Carine Roitfeld, starring model Jasmine Tookes.

THE DROP Chain Pouch is a statement piece made of pure silver, designed to hold a single bottle of LOUIS XIII THE DROP. Inspired by vintage flasks and bottles, the “metal-morphosis” design brings a fine-jewelry flair to the nomadic nature of THE DROP, encasing each 10ml bottle of LOUIS XIII Cognac in a stunning latticework armor enclosure.

LOUIS XIII CognacPhoto Credit: LOUIS XIII Cognac

The Boudoir Gloves, crafted from demure mesh, are opera-length with velvet detailing that graces the palm and interior forearm. The gloves pay homage to LOUIS XIII’s traditional white glove service, modernized by design elements from LaQuan Smith’s ready-to-wear staple: the mesh catsuit.

The collection will be sold as a set for $2,300 and will be available in extremely limited quantities. This exclusive set comprises the rare and coveted LOUIS XIII: THE DROP Collection Box, featuring five multi-colored 10ml bottles of LOUIS XIII Cognac, as well as THE DROP Chain Pouch and The Boudoir Gloves. The LOUIS XIII x LaQuan Smith Collection is available for pre-sale via us.louisxiii-cognac.com. Commercial availability for the collection, while supplies last, will begin in March on us.louisxiii-cognac.com & laquansmith.com.

Louis XIII Photo Credit: Louis XIII Cognac

