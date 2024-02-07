HB
Emma Soleil On What PSYCH-K® Is And How It Can Help You Create A Life You Love

By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Emma Soleil

Emma Soleil, life coach and PSYCH-K® facilitator, has been transforming lives with the groundbreaking approach of PSYCH-K®. Her journey from a high-finance career in New York to a wellness and spirituality guide is remarkable. Emma credits PSYCH-K® for her transition from lonely 100-hour work weeks to now spending her days living on the beaches of Bermuda with deeper, more meaningful relationships. Her story shows how powerful PSYCH-K® can be in manifesting one’s future and resolving both trauma and health complications.

Growing up in New York as a first-generation American, Emma’s childhood was marked by financial and emotional strain. Her early experiences negatively shaped her beliefs about her self-worth, leading her to develop coping mechanisms like perfectionism, high achievement, hyper-independence, and chronic dissociation. Trapped in survival mode, these traits compensated for both her conscious and unconscious fears, masking her intense anxiety.

But in 2018, Emma’s life took a turn – she began to experience frequent, debilitating panic attacks. In an effort to regain control, she tried different ways to address them, including therapy, meditation, breathwork, and psychedelics. Emma, who majored in physics at Dartmouth College, describes this exploratory period as “illuminating her understanding of the metaphysics of reality.” But despite these experiences and takeaways, Emma’s knowledge of how to change, manifest, and heal didn’t seem to be working. “Knowledge is useless without its application, and I struggled to apply what I then consciously knew,” she said.

It wasn’t until Emma discovered PSYCH-K® that real change catalyzed. PSYCH-K® helped her integrate what she had learned by embedding it into her subconscious. As the subconscious is assumed to be significantly more powerful than the conscious mind, Emma says, “It’s important to program the subconscious so its beliefs align with your goals in order to reach, create, and experience them.” Emma’s philosophy is to consciously define your desired outcome, program your subconscious to support that outcome and take action to make that outcome manifest.

PSYCH-K® stands out among wellness tools as an efficient, easy, self-directed method for programming the subconscious mind and emotional regulation. Unlike therapy or meditation, which aid in emotional observation without necessarily providing a resolution, PSYCH-K® offers a direct route to resolving emotional turmoil and transforming limiting beliefs and perceptions into supportive ones. This method was pivotal in Emma’s healing journey, enabling her to resolve her PTSD, cPTSD, chronic stress, depression, anxiety, perfectionism, esteem challenges, disorganized attachment style, and autoimmune conditions holistically.

Her transformation reveals a strong will and dedication to self-reflection and personal development. Emma believes, “It’s important to be doing the work with myself, especially because I facilitate the personal development journey for others. For me, it’s about walking the talk, being intentional, and embodying the highest and best of what I know.”

Today, Emma Soleil is more than someone who just made it through tough times: mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. She’s a source of hope and motivation for others. She’s spreading the word about how PSYCH-K® can help people heal, grow, and manifest. As a PSYCH-K® facilitator and life coach, she helps people change their negative thoughts, perceptions, beliefs, and behaviors into ones that help them build joyful and fulfilling lives.

She emphasizes, “PSYCH-K® is at its core a self-directed method for personal development – anyone can attend a PSYCH-K® Workshop, learn it for themselves, and with consistent reflection become skilled at using it independently to improve their life experience.”

Emma’s message is clear: the power to heal and transform lies within. She highlights that changing our subconscious mind – which is significantly more powerful than our everyday thoughts – is key to improving our lives. Her path from dealing with trauma, burnout, and serious health complications to becoming a facilitator who helps others is a strong reminder that we all have the chance to positively transform our lives.

As she continues to share her expertise and personal experiences, Emma Soleil is on a mission to empower others on their healing journeys. Her story is like a bright light, showing how powerful PSYCH-K® can be in creating a healthy, fulfilling life and a true expression of oneself.

Written in partnership with Tom White

