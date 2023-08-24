Photo Credit: Courtesy of Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard is reintroducing the brand’s feminine style and beloved cult classics with the opening of their newest flagship store located in Miami’s Design District – the finest shopping and dining destination. Born with the idea of creating the modern uniform for women, sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard founded their eponymous label in 2010 with the launch of their signature Dickey Jacket. The brand now reflects the duo’s love for contemporary classics and versatile pieces.

“We design every store to be unique and reflect the energy and vibe of the women who live there. Miami was so fun to create because the women there are so varied. We were able to make design choices that we wouldn’t have made at other locations. The store is vibrant like the customers we know and love there,” shares Swanson Beard.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Veronica Beard

Located in the design district, the new boutique is an eclectic mix, drawing on Miami’s distinct character and culture. A modern facade and warm, light-filled entry welcomes customers. Inside, whitewashed raffia, canvas palm trees, and a custom teal-and-blush terrazzo tile further capture the city’s sleek spirit. A Seventies-era split-reed bamboo seating area anchors the ground floor. A rattan pendant light anchors the seating area, featuring the seating area sourced by ShowPony, a Floridian antiques and object dealer. Oversized tropical canvases featuring parrots, cockatoos, and flamingos are scattered throughout the store, giving the space a cohesive feel.

“This is one of our favorite cities, with an energy unlike any other. We love how the community gathers in the Design District – the neighborhood is so creative, filled with great art, architecture, and restaurants — We are thrilled to be back,” says Miele Beard.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard originally opened its temporary Miami retail location in 2021, making it the sixteenth standalone store for the brand. Now at a new and permanent location, the 3,127 square-foot flagship store will carry a full product offering, including their fan-favorite classics collection: the dickey jacket, scuba suiting, and denim, as well as the newest assortment of outerwear, dresses, jeans, tops, skirts, footwear, accessories and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard’s new store is located at 3914 NE 1st Avenue Miami, Miami FL, 33137.