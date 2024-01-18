HB
How BruntWork’s Outsourced Telesales Model Is Paying Off For Businesses

By Haute Living

Amidst economic uncertainty and rising global outsourcing projections, BruntWork is enhancing its position by offering cost-effective, skilled telemarketing services from the Philippines. Their strategy promises businesses a significant edge, with flexible terms such as no lock-in contracts or setup fees, aligning perfectly with a market projected to reach $971 billion in 2024.

Shifting Winds in Business Strategy

Outsourcing has emerged as a pivotal strategy for numerous companies. The global market value of outsourcing stood at $93 billion in 2022, with anticipated substantial growth. BruntWork capitalizes on this trend by harnessing the skilled workforce in the Philippines, striving to marry cost-efficiency with customer service expertise. “Our operations in the Philippines synthesize cost efficiency with sales know-how, propelling our clients ahead of the competition,” states Winston Ong, BruntWork’s CEO.

Many businesses are discovering that outsourcing leads to enhanced efficiency. In the U.S., approximately 300,000 jobs are outsourced annually, with 24% of small businesses outsourcing to bolster their operations. Following the pandemic, 82% of small businesses have ramped up their outsourcing efforts, signaling a shift in business adaptation strategies. The business process outsourcing market is on track to reach $350 billion in 2024, with sustained growth anticipated in the ensuing years.

The escalating adoption of cloud services underpins the outsourcing uptrend. 92% of organizations employ cloud strategies to fulfill their outsourcing needs. This reflects a pivot toward more adaptable and scalable business models, as cloud services provide the necessary flexibility and infrastructure. BruntWork’s strategy to leverage the Philippine workforce is part of this shift towards technologically underpinned, cost-effective business operations.

The Philippines as a Strategic Hub

The Philippines is cementing its status as a leader in outsourced sales, with companies like BruntWork capitalizing on this growth. The sector in the Philippines saw a notable advance even amid a tough global climate, with a 10.6% growth in 2023, highlighting its resilience and capability​.

BruntWork’s choice to base operations in the Philippines taps into a deep pool of skilled workers in a country often dubbed the “BPO Capital of the World.” The BPO industry is forecasted to generate $33.9 billion in revenue in 2024, testifying to its growing influence and the opportunities it offers to businesses like BruntWork.

Despite global economic challenges, the outsourcing industry in the Philippines is poised for a bright future, with many companies eyeing expansion. The sector aims to employ a 1.7 million-strong workforce, generating substantial revenue that affirms the country’s critical role in international business and outsourcing services.

Market Dynamics and Predictions

With the sales and marketing BPO sector projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR until 2030 and digital marketing’s post-pandemic rise setting a new standard, BruntWork’s model aligns with industry forecasts. However, an industry insider cautions, “Outsourcing, while advantageous in terms of cost and expertise, presents risks such as data security and potential customer disconnect.”

Ong remains steadfast, envisioning BruntWork’s approach as a precursor for industry standards. “We aim for partnerships that last, fostering not just growth but sustainable success,” he concludes. This sentiment encapsulates BruntWork’s strategy as the outsourcing sector evolves.

This story is more than just BruntWork’s narrative. It mirrors a broader shift towards strategic, value-driven business operations. As the outsourcing landscape flourishes, BruntWork’s model is a benchmark for companies looking to prosper in a changing economic climate.

Written in partnership with BadenBower

