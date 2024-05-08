Nashville’s Gentleman Surgeon Helps With The Mommy Makeover You Deserve

Photo Credit: Dr. Burgdorf

There is perhaps no human experience more physically involved, emotionally taxing, time-consuming, and stressful than pregnancy and childbirth. Not only is the body taxed and transformed throughout the pregnancy, but the mother is left permanently changed in many ways. These changes are difficult to predict and often impossible to control, and so often women have no idea what their bodies will be like at the end of the process. Some of these changes can gradually revert, while others can linger for a lifetime.

Dr. Michael R. Burgdorf, the award-winning plastic surgeon behind Music City Plastic Surgery, has known and treated many mothers. He’s seen the kinds of changes that mothers struggle with and the toll they can take, and he believes that restoration is simpler than most women think.

The Physical Toll of Childbirth

“I knew how special moms were based on my relationship with my own mother,” says Dr. Burgdorf, “But I gained a much deeper perspective of what it truly means and the sacrifices required to be a mom through my wife and her experience of growing, birthing, and raising our four children.”

Dr. Burgdorf has seen these sacrifices close-up time and again, and he’s seen how physical changes can take their toll. This is often more than just the change of the body’s shape; it touches the deeply personal relationship between a woman and her own body.

“Nothing in your body fully returns to just what it was before the pregnancy,” Dr. Burgdorf explains. “All these changes and the continuing futility of the effort to recover from them can make a woman feel worn-out, unattractive, demotivated, and generally unhappy.”

Dr. Burgdorf has spent much of his life watching this turmoil, but he’s also done a great deal to help where he can. “After all this sacrifice, its impact on your physical and emotional well-being, your very sanity, perhaps it is time to consider something for you. Perhaps it’s time to consider a Mommy Makeover.”

Restoring What’s Most Important

“I intimately understand the impacts cosmetic surgery can have on a mother, her husband, her children, and her extended family,” says Dr. Burgdorf, the best-selling author of “The Mommy Makeover: Restoring Your Body After Childbirth.”

Early in his career, he began to see more and more women seeking to revert the changes that pregnancy caused in their bodies. As he realized how extensive these concerns were, he wrote “The Mommy Makeover” to reach many more women than his medical practice could.

“They sacrifice everything for their children, including their bodies… That’s where the Mommy Makeover comes in. Through safe, effective plastic surgery, we can restore a woman’s body and reverse the effects of childbearing.”

Dr. Burgdorf emphasizes safety, and that includes utilizing non-invasive treatments. He often relies on cutting-edge treatments with minimal downtime—Labiaplasty through Renuvion, Vaser liposuction, MicroAire liposuction, mastopexy, breast lift, and many others—but what he cares about most is getting mothers the best results possible as quickly and easily as medical science will allow.

“To me, it’s a great joy to be able to help a woman transform and renew her appearance,” says Dr. Burgdorf. “After all the sacrifices she makes in her life for her family, she deserves something for herself. To be part of that is awesome.”

Dr. Burgdorf wants women to feel empowered to seek out the best outcomes for their own emotional and physical health, and he’s seen the transformative power of cosmetic surgery over and over again. “If you are a mom who grew and delivered a child, you have already more than earned your Mommy Makeover.”

Written in partnership with Tom White