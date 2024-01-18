Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

The event was generously supported by HL Real Estate, Oceania Cruises, and Chateau d’Esclans’ Whispering Angel at Scarpetta New York.

Katie Couric is a woman who has always given back — tirelessly supporting cancer research after both her first husband and sister passed away from the disease, even founding the non-profit Stand Up to Cancer with eight other incredible women — and last night, Haute Living was able to return the favor as we celebrated the legendary newswoman in New York.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Couric, who’s about to become a grandmother, arrived at Scarpetta with husband John Molner and was flanked by friends including Dr. Felice Schnoll Sussman, Dr, Allyson Ocean, a medical oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancers, Kathleen Lobb, her Stand Up to Cancer co-founder, Frank Perez, and publicists Jaret Keller and Tara Halper.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Media Group Vice President April Irene Donelson kicked off the evening by introducing the evening’s presenting partners, Oceania Cruises and Chateau d’Esclans Whispering Angel. She then introduced Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, who spoke about Couric’s impressive path to charting her own destiny. Oceania Cruises’ Emily Loewy correlated the luxury cruise brand’s spirit of adventure to Couric’s own.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Couric then introduced her guests, many of who are top New York-based specialists in cancer treatment, before guests sat down to a dinner of Scarpetta’s Italian staples.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Chateau d’Esclans’ Michele Wood led the room in a pairing of wines with each course. Raw yellowtail, creamy polenta, beet salad, the restaurant’s signature spaghetti with tomato and basil, Ravioli Cacio e Pepe and bone marrow angolotti were paired with Whispering Angel rose 2022; roasted chicken, striped bass and sirloin of beef were paired with Rock Angel rose 2022; and Chateau d’Esclans’ “Garrus” rose 2019 was the showstopping finish, paired with Valrhona chocolate cake and yogurt panna cotta.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

A lovely evening of great conversation and warmth was capped with a few last words from Loewy, who thanked Couric for attending, and for her continued greatness.

SEE ADDITIONAL PHOTOS OF THE EVENING BELOW

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living