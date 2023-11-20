Citymeals On Wheels Raises $1.5 Million At 36th Annual Power Lunch

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale

On November 16, 350 leaders in the fields of business, fashion, entertainment, arts, government, and philanthropy gathered at The Plaza to support Citymeals on Wheels for the nonprofit’s 36th Annual Power Lunch. Emceed by Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC and NBC News, the event exceeded its goal of raising $1.5 million to deliver 150,000 nourishing meals for homebound elderly New Yorkers.

This year’s Power Lunch honored longtime supporter and philanthropist Barbara Tober, volunteer and fitness innovator Joe Holder, and global industrial company and dedicated corporate partner Standard Industries. Also in attendance were Citymeals Board President Colleen Goggins, Board Chair Chef Daniel Boulud, and Event Chairs Derek Blasberg, Samantha Boardman, Margo M. Nederlander, and Lizzie Tisch.

“We are proud to honor our dedicated supporters Barbara Tober, Joe Holder, and Standard Industries, who have helped Citymeals ensure this lifeline of nourishing meals for the homebound elderly. Their collective impact on the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors is truly inspiring, and we’re grateful for their support,” said Citymeals CEO Beth Shapiro. “We also want to thank all the Citymeals supporters and sponsors who joined us today in the fight to end elder hunger. Through their generosity, we raised funds to deliver over 150,000 meals to older New Yorkers in need across the five boroughs.”

Power Lunch is Citymeals’ largest annual fundraiser. The event comes at a critical time, with one in 10 older New Yorkers facing food insecurity and increasing rates of poverty among older adults. Among the 22,000 older New Yorkers Citymeals serves, 14 percent make do with the one meal the organization delivers daily. Working in partnership with 30 community-based organizations and senior centers, Citymeals delivered over 2 million meals last year. It is the largest non-profit Meals on Wheels program in the country and the only organization focused on delivering nutritious meals to homebound older adults in all five boroughs.

Additional notable attendees at this year’s event included: Huma Abedin, Byron Athans (Board Member), Aliyyah Baylor (Board Member), Fabiola Beracasa, Serena Boardman, Bill Buford, Giusy Buonfantino (Board Member), Barbara Bush, Gerry Byrne (Board Member), Diana Carone (Board Member), Dan Colen, Florence Fabricant, Georgette Farkas, Jane Gol (Board Member), Brett Heyman, Camille Joseph-Goldman (Board Member), Robert S. Grimes (Board Chair Emeritus), Donna Hanover, NYC Council Member Crystal Hudson, Suri Kasirer (Board Member), Kenny Lane (Board Member), Leigh Lezark, Rebekah McCabe, Natalie Massenet, Colby Mugrabi, Claire Paull (Board Member), Deborah Roberts (Board Member), Aby Rosen, John Shapiro (Board Member), Christian Siriano, Steve Soutendijk (Board Member), Hamilton South, Bara Tisch, Kathleen Turner (Board Member), Ali Wentworth, Pat Wexler (Board Member), Cheryl Wills, David Winter, Kate Young, Judith Zabar, and Aerin Lauder Zinterhofer.

Event sponsors included Citymeals’ official airline, American Airlines, and official water, FIJI Water.

