Chanel unveils its latest jewel in the crown, the stand-alone Fragrance and Beauty boutique at Century City in Los Angeles, California. Spanning an expansive 1,200 square feet, this boutique promises an immersive journey into the world of Chanel, housing an exquisite range of Chanel fragrance, makeup, skincare, and an exclusive selection of Chanel eyewear.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The boutique’s design pays homage to the cherished codes of the House of Chanel, meticulously crafted to exude the brand’s modernity. It offers a unique shopping experience that enhances the connection between clients and Chanel’s exceptional creations. Stepping into the makeup and skincare area, guests are greeted by a captivating discovery table, an invitation to explore the latest Chanel releases, alongside timeless classics and iconic products that have defined the brand’s legacy.

The space serves as a showcase for collections from the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio, offering a glimpse into the artistry that fuels Chanel’s beauty innovations. It also brings to the forefront skincare products born from the Chanel Research & Technology laboratory in Pantin, France, where cutting-edge science meets luxury. Fragrance aficionados will be delighted to discover fragrances curated by Chanel’s very own In-House Perfumer Creator, Olivier Polge. Polge’s mastery of the world of scents is renowned, and his creations are nothing short of olfactory masterpieces.

The Century City Fragrance and Beauty boutique emerges as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in the heart of Los Angeles, located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 1903, Los Angeles, CA 90067.