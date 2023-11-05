Leader In Vacation Rentals Bretton Woods Vacations Continues To Provide Top-Quality Service From The Ground Up

Bretton Woods Vacations, the premier vacation rental in New Hampshire, has continued to provide top-quality service for more than five years by prioritizing the needs of its stakeholders.

The vacation rental industry weathers the storm of changing times, facing controversies regarding the negative impact of vacation rentals on communities, the safety of the vacation rentals and the hosts themselves as some guests have imposed damage on the property or committed theft, and, lastly, the fragile coexistence between vacation rentals and the broader travel industry (e.g., hotels, resorts, etc.). Bretton Woods Vacations, the premier vacation rental in the majestic Northern White Mountains of New Hampshire, established in 2017, found a way to navigate this rocky landscape by prioritizing the needs of surrounding communities. This human-centric approach and sensitivity to the broader community enabled Bretton Woods Vacations to foster local connections that helped them become one of New England’s leading vacation rental companies.

Photo Credit: Alex Foti

The leader in vacation rentals started from a single condo unit purchased in Bretton Woods by biotechnology management expert Alessandro “Alex” Foti to aid his aging mother in her retirement. This venture, intended to be a single investment, caught the attention of the Harvard University Biochemistry graduate’s neighbors upon finding excellent reviews on the internet about Alessandro’s small rental business. People’s growing interest in offering their homes for Alessandro’s rental business sparked the flame needed to establish what is now one of the best vacation rental companies in New Hampshire.

Photo Credit: Alex Foti

Alex, together with his husband Aaron, decided to move to New Hampshire from Boston and dedicate their full time, attention, and resources to growing the rental business. With their corporate background and management expertise, it did not take long before the small business flourished. Upon moving, the couple witnessed firsthand the vast amount of unappreciated and unutilized talent within the area. New Hampshire is a hotspot with a thriving hospitality community. However, the hospitality sector isn’t always known for their appreciation of their employees, with low wages and a lack of benefits being the norm.

“As soon as we arrived in New Hampshire, we realized the untapped potential within the area. We didn’t want to simply take advantage of this talent but instead foster it. Without our team, we wouldn’t be where we are today, and we believe they need to be compensated for this; whether through competitive pay, annual leave, or 401k plans, we want to help our community thrive,” said Alex Foti.

The founders of Bretton Woods Vacations believe that the satisfaction of their customers is guaranteed as they prioritize the needs of their employees first and foremost. Consequently, the Bretton Woods Vacations team, from the helpful customer service staff to the top-rated housekeepers and maintenance people, consists of dedicated employees whose utmost priority is providing guests with the best vacation experience in the beautiful White Mountains. Ultimately, from the employees and the guests to the broader communities, Bretton Woods Vacations ensures an enjoyable, seamless, hassle-free, and stress-free experience.

“For more than five years, we’ve built this business around the relentless pursuit of high-quality service, and it’s our mission to continue doing that. In fact, we’d be happier to have fewer homes that are exceptionally maintained rather than hundreds of homes that are poorly managed. We will only grow at a rate that allows us to continue to provide this superior service and responsiveness to our guests during their stay,” Alex Foti emphasized.

Written in partnership with Kiss PR