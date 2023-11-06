Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serapian

Serapian, the prestigious Milanese Maison renowned for its historic leather goods, is set to unveil its latest boutique in the heart of Manhattan on Madison Avenue. This Italian Maison, founded by Stefano Serapian in 1928, has earned a distinguished reputation for its unparalleled craftsmanship and is celebrated as the epitome of understated luxury. Often whispered about as “Milan’s best-kept secret” among connoisseurs of luxury, Serapian is now introducing its ephemeral store concept to the Upper East Side.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serapian

Situated at 785 Madison Avenue, this boutique represents the second phase of the Maison’s global expansion strategy, following the resounding success of its pop-up store near Place Vendôme on rue de la Paix in Paris last summer. The location will serve as a canvas to showcase Serapian’s artisanal mastery, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the timeless and iconic creations tailored for both women and men. Among these treasures, guests can explore the iconic Secret Bag, experience the artistry of a Bespoke Salotto, and admire the boutique’s exquisite decor and furnishings.

Inspired by the futurist paintings by Serapian family friend Giorgio De Chirico, the shop serves as a work of art in itself. The 130-square-meter space is punctuated by golden arches and opulent marble details, the latter a nod to Villa Mozart, Serapian’s headquarters in Milan. “Serapian is glad to have the opportunity to unveil its authentic Milanese universe in the heart of New York. The most discerning connoisseurs will notably be able to discover the Maison’s unique Bespoke experience featuring the signature Mosaico weaving technique,” says Maxime Bohe, CEO of Serapin.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serapian

Taking center stage in the boutique is the Bespoke Salotto, the cornerstone of Serapian’s craft, which offers a personalization service to sophisticated customers looking for signature Mosaico creations, crafted from the Nappa leather weaving technique that has been mastered by the Maison since Stefano Serapian introduced it in the 1940s. Boasting over 44 different tones of Nappa leather to choose from, the Bespoke Salotto invites clients to create as many color combinations as their imagination allows. A master artisan at the boutique welcomes them showcasing the artisanal know-how embedded in the Mosaico handiwork.

Adorned with captivating Milanese design elements, the boutique offers an exclusive Bespoke version of the legendary Catilina armchair, originally conceived by the esteemed Milanese design collective Azucena. This bespoke rendition boasts meticulously crafted Mosaico cushions, adding a touch of artistry to its allure. Furthermore, the boutique proudly presents the Maison’s remarkable photographic project titled “Milano By.” This project, a collaborative effort with Guido Taroni, captures the essence of prominent Milanese figures within their intimate living spaces, providing a unique and intimate perspective on the city’s personalities. These captivating features grace the interior of the Madison Avenue boutique, enhancing the overall ambiance.