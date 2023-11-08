For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide announced all of its New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. winners at once during a ceremony in NYC. Chicago’s Smyth was awarded its third star, and New York restaurants odo and Sushi Noz each took home two Stars. Here is the class of 2023 (plus the restaurants which have retained their star status).
New York
Photo Credit: Hannah Wyatt
Eight New York restaurants received awards for the first time. They include:
Two MICHELIN Stars
Photo Credit: Cody Rasmussen
odo (Flatiron; Japanese cuisine)
Sushi Noz (Upper East Side; Japanese/sushi cuisine)
One MICHELIN Star
Photo Credit: Evan Sung
bōm (Flatiron; Korean cuisine)
Essential by Christophe (Upper West Side; French Contemporary cuisine)
Jōji (Midtown East; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)
Meju (Queens-Long Island City; Korean cuisine)
Restaurant Yuu (Brooklyn-Williamsburg; French Contemporary cuisine)
Shmoné (West Village; Israeli cuisine)
Sushi Ichimura (Tribeca; Japanese/sushi cuisine)
Torrisi (SoHo/Nolita; Italian-American/Contemporary cuisine)
Washington, D.C.
Photo Credit: Hawkeye Johnson
25 restaurants received stars, including two new 1-Stars.
One MICHELIN Star
Causa (Blagden Alley; Peruvian cuisine)
Rania (Penn Quarter; Indian cuisine)
Chicago
Photo Credit: John Shields
Three new Michelin starred restaurants made the cut in Chicago, including one three Michelin star in Smyth.
Three MICHELIN Stars
Smyth (West Loop; contemporary/creative cuisine)
One MICHELIN Star
Photo Credit: Christian Hunter
Atelier (Lincoln Square; American cuisine)
Indienne (River North; Indian cuisine)
The full list of Michelin star restaurants in NY, Chicago, and Washington D.C. is as follows:
Shmoné
Essential by Christophe
Joji
Sushi Ichimura
Indienne
Causa
bōm
Restaurant Yuu
Meju