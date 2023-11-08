For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide announced all of its New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. winners at once during a ceremony in NYC. Chicago’s Smyth was awarded its third star, and New York restaurants odo and Sushi Noz each took home two Stars. Here is the class of 2023 (plus the restaurants which have retained their star status).

New York

Eight New York restaurants received awards for the first time. They include:

Two MICHELIN Stars

odo (Flatiron; Japanese cuisine)

Sushi Noz (Upper East Side; Japanese/sushi cuisine)

One MICHELIN Star

bōm (Flatiron; Korean cuisine)

Essential by Christophe (Upper West Side; French Contemporary cuisine)

Jōji (Midtown East; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

Meju (Queens-Long Island City; Korean cuisine)

Restaurant Yuu (Brooklyn-Williamsburg; French Contemporary cuisine)

Shmoné (West Village; Israeli cuisine)

Sushi Ichimura (Tribeca; Japanese/sushi cuisine)

Torrisi (SoHo/Nolita; Italian-American/Contemporary cuisine)

Washington, D.C.

25 restaurants received stars, including two new 1-Stars.

One MICHELIN Star

Causa (Blagden Alley; Peruvian cuisine)

Rania (Penn Quarter; Indian cuisine)

Chicago

Three new Michelin starred restaurants made the cut in Chicago, including one three Michelin star in Smyth.

Three MICHELIN Stars

Smyth (West Loop; contemporary/creative cuisine)

One MICHELIN Star

Atelier (Lincoln Square; American cuisine)

Indienne (River North; Indian cuisine)

