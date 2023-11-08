Michael Chow
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond

The Michelin Guide’s Class Of 2023 Winners For NYC, DC & Chicago

For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide announced all of its New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. winners at once during a ceremony in NYC.  Chicago’s Smyth was awarded its third star, and New York restaurants odo and Sushi Noz each took home two Stars. Here is the class of 2023 (plus the restaurants which have retained their star status).

New York

Sushi Noz
Sushi Noz

Photo Credit: Hannah Wyatt

Eight New York restaurants received awards for the first time. They include:

Two MICHELIN Stars

Odo
Odo

Photo Credit: Cody Rasmussen

odo (Flatiron; Japanese cuisine)

Sushi Noz (Upper East Side; Japanese/sushi cuisine)

One MICHELIN Star

Torrisi
Torrisi

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

bōm (Flatiron; Korean cuisine)

Essential by Christophe (Upper West Side; French Contemporary cuisine)

Jōji (Midtown East; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

Meju (Queens-Long Island City; Korean cuisine)

Restaurant Yuu (Brooklyn-Williamsburg; French Contemporary cuisine)

Shmoné (West Village; Israeli cuisine)

Sushi Ichimura (Tribeca; Japanese/sushi cuisine)

Torrisi (SoHo/Nolita; Italian-American/Contemporary cuisine)

Washington, D.C.

Rania
Rania

Photo Credit: Hawkeye Johnson

25 restaurants received stars, including two new 1-Stars.

One MICHELIN Star

Causa (Blagden Alley; Peruvian cuisine)

Rania (Penn Quarter; Indian cuisine) 

Chicago

Smyth
Smyth

Photo Credit: John Shields

Three new Michelin starred restaurants made the cut in Chicago, including one three Michelin star in Smyth.

Three MICHELIN Stars

Smyth (West Loop; contemporary/creative cuisine)

One MICHELIN Star

Atelier
Atelier

Photo Credit: Christian Hunter

Atelier (Lincoln Square; American cuisine)

Indienne (River North; Indian cuisine)

The full list of Michelin star restaurants in NY, Chicago, and Washington D.C. is as follows:

 

