Is Himanshu Patel The New Elon Musk?

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Himanshu Patel is in a hurry. “I managed to get a ticket. I can’t tell you how, but I did,” says the founder of Triton EV. Moments later he is off to Dubai International Airport for a flight to India, ahead the Cricket World Cup clash with Pakistan.

Criss crossing countries and continents, and easily getting what most people can only dream of, is the Himanshu Patel way.

A trained engineer, veteran of the electronics industry (where he founded two companies) and the founder of Triton Solar, Patel is now on a mission to do what nobody has come close to doing: take on and beat Elon Musk at his own game.

“It’s electric vehicles, but right now, the biggest gap is in commercial electric vehicles. Get that right, and get the right technology for batteries, and the market ahead of you is not saturated – it’s actually quite open,” he says.

Patel launch his own company Triton EV, based out of New Jersey and specializing in commercial electric vehicles.

The global electric commercial vehicle market size is projected to reach $558.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% between 2022 to 2031. Getting ahead of the pack, and staying there, is the name of the game.

“For me, the key to success when it comes to commercial vehicles lies in the battery technology which is why we have developed and patented our own. The next step is turning this into a mass consumer product, not just for commercial vehicles.”

If Patel manages to do that, he could well be giving Musk a run for his money.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks

