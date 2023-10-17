Photo Credit: Rikers Brothers

Tiler Peck is widely recognized as one of the top American ballerinas of our time. A principal dancer with New York City Ballet (NYCB), an actress, choreographer, author and designer, Peck continues to evolve as an artist and add to her extensive repertoire. She is the only company-employed female ballerina who also choreographs.

In May of 2022, Peck curated and directed the highly anticipated inaugural Artists at the Center for New York City Center, and has since developed the program into the critically acclaimed show, Turn it Out with Tiler Peck and Friends. The program enjoyed a sold-out world premiere in New York City and a European debut in London at the prestigious Sadler’s Wells Theatre. Now, Tiler is excited to be touring the show in her home state of California. Peck also recently premiered with the Northern Ballet in Leeds and at the Cincinnati Ballet this fall, and is making her first ballet for New York City Ballet this February.

Additionally, she has had the honor of performing for President Obama at the 2012 and 2014 Kennedy Center Honors. She was the 2004 Mae L Wien Award winner, the Janice Levin Honoree for 2006-2007, winner of the Léonide Massine’s Positano Premia La Danza for International Emerging Artists and a 2004 recipient of a Princess Grace Foundation–USA Dance Fellowship. In 2013, she was named in Forbes 30 under 30 in Hollywood Entertainment and won the Princess Grace Statue Award. She also received the 2016 Dance Magazine Award. Tiler developed and produced a daily ballet class, #TurnItOutWithTiler, initially aimed at helping people stay connected and moving during the pandemic. The show’s down to earth tone coupled with its very necessary purpose attracted the attention of enthusiasts like Jennifer Garner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Leslie Odom Jr, and Josh Groban, who all guested on the show. Her first children’s book, Katarina Ballerina (Simon & Schuster) was published in 2020, and Katarina’s adventures continue in Katarina Ballerina & The Victory Dance (2022), where she helps a fellow ballet dancer follow his dreams and also recently launched the “Love, Tiler” collection with Só Dança and designed the capsule collection, Tiler Peck X STATESIDE, in collaboration with the popular Los Angeles-based womenswear line. Her second capsule collection for STATESIDE released in early 2023.

Basically, she’s a tour de force. This is her story, and this is where she’s going.

Photo Credit: CLI Studios

What inspired you to craft this evening of ballet? Did you always envision a California homecoming for it?

My love for dance and wanting to expand my creative voice and artistry is ultimately what inspired me to craft this evening. This evening is love letter to my art form and I included something that will appeal to everyone! I have absolutely always envisioned a California homecoming and two of the works in the program were created in California during the pandemic. I have so wanted for it to be seen in my home state and I am pinching myself that my wish is coming true!

I read that Baryshnikov played a pivotal role in encouraging you to choreograph for it, can you speak a bit more to that?

I met with Baryshnikov in the beginning stages of my planning for this evening and his advice was to put one of my works into the program. I was talking about how I wanted to make sure the evening had a through line and didn’t look like a gala where are the pieces seem dissociated and he said, “that is why you must have one of your works”. I was definitely nervous about the idea, but I am so grateful he planted that seed in my head and gave me a little push to take the step.

It’s rather unusual for principal dancers to also choreograph. As currently the only company-employed female ballerina to do so, how did you first discover that you enjoy (and are good at) it?

I grew up choreographing for my mother’s dance studio but never thought of choreographing something professionally. It wasn’t until Damian Woetzel, someone who I trust and respect greatly, gave me my first commission for the Vail Dance Festival that it actually felt real. I remember being terrified but loved the process of working with the dancers and was pleasantly surprised when I saw the result! I think since I am still a ballerina and currently dancing I have a unique take as many choreographers still don’t dance on pointe themselves.

During the pandemic, to supplement for your regular studio classes, you started hosting “Turn It Out with Tiler” classes on IG live from your parents’ kitchen and grew quite the following very quickly. It seems like making ballet more accessible is important to you, is that true? If so, is it something you’re still conscious of?

Most definitely. I think the amazing thing about my TIOWT classes is that I was able to reach so many people across the country that I would never otherwise get to be with in a physical studio. Instagram allowed me to have people from all over the country dancing together at a time when we all needed joy and creativity. It was wonderful that I could show people that ballet means more to me than just a bun and pink tights – it can also be fun and bring so much joy and light while also working on technique!

Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan

The rigorous rehearsal schedule for NYCB, as I understand it, requires quite dedicated mental and physical stamina, how do you take care of yourself when you have such a full schedule as you do now?

A lot of my off time is actually spent on caring for myself. I love Epsom salt baths, physical therapy, energy healing, watching movies and just relaxing with my boyfriend and doggy. When I am not dancing, I do not like to use my legs. I like to save them for dancing.

In addition to your upcoming tour, you also performed in NYCB’s 75th Anniversary Fall Gala – having been a part of the company since you were 15, what did that mean to you?

It feels extraordinary to be a part of such an incredible legacy. When I think of all of the ballerinas who have graced the same stage that I am lucky enough to dance on as well, it’s actually pretty overwhelming!

Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan

Is there anything else you’d like to share about your upcoming work?

There are very few instances when there is an opportunity to see this many talented artists from varied disciplines grace the same stage – and that is what is most exciting to me about this evening. The dancers and choreographers are the absolute best in class. I’m feel extremely lucky to be surrounded by all of them.

How would you describe what ballet means to you?

To me, ballet is an extension of my expression. It goes beyond what my words can share and is on another level. Dance is a universal language that has the power to bring joy and transport human beings to another plane. My goal is to tap into that power to make people feel and push the boundaries of this incredible art form.

Of every ballet film/series out there, which is the most accurate and why?

Center stage for sure! It’s practically what all New York City Ballet dancer trajectories looks like. The movie accurately depicts how you audition for a prestigious school like SAB, have a workshop performance where they showcase the best of the best, and then hopefully get an apprenticeship with the company.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

Time with loved ones. It’s priceless!