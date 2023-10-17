FASHIONING A DREAM

For the Chanel Cruise 2023/24 collection, Virginie Viard fashioned a dream. A collection teeming with so many playful yet elegant design motifs, Chanel Cruise 2023/24 dances through the decades, embracing the poise of the 1920s and 30s while also grooving to the beat of the 1970s and 80s. “Between a tribute to the glamour of great film stars and evoking the world of fun to be had with aerobics, sports, and roller skating, between the dream on the one hand and what you want to wear on the other, it’s all a question of balance,” notes Viard. From whimsical prints and an array of textures to ladylike and sporty silhouettes, the Chanel Cruise 2023/24 collection is the ultimate fantasy.

FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY: DANNY CARDOZO AT DC&CO STUDIOS

STYLING: ANNY CHOI

HAIR STYLIST & MAKEUP ARTIST: GINA SIMONE AT CREATIVE MANAGEMENT USING CHANEL BEAUTY

MODEL: ARABELLA AT NEXT MANAGEMENT

DIGITECH & VIDEOGRAPHER: CARLOS ROJAS

PHOTO ASSISTANT: BRANDON SHAFRANSKI

SHOT ON LOCATION AT THE COLONY PALM BEACH

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY CHANEL