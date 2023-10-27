Swiss Sportswear Brand, On, Takes Miami Unveiling Its Fifth U.S. Store in Style

Photo Credit: OnSwiss sportswear brand ‘On’ has unveiled its latest retail venture in the vibrant city of Miami. The new Miami store, which spans over 3,200 square feet in the upscale designer district, represents On’s fifth U.S. location and reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its retail footprint. Designed to blend performance and design seamlessly, this store promises a unique experience for athletes and enthusiasts. Martin Hoffmann, co-CEO and CFO at On, emphasized the significance of Miami in uniting performance and design, aligning with On’s brand identity.

Photo Credit: On

The store’s design is inspired by Miami’s natural beauty, using earthy colors and textured cement panels to capture the essence of Miami Beach. Its standout feature is the ‘Magic Wall,’ an eight-foot-tall structure allowing instant try-ons of On’s latest footwear, changing the usual shopping experience. On Miami also features a unique alpine boulder designed in collaboration with artist Lucas Muñoz Muñoz, showcasing hand-hammered metal details inspired by Miami’s art deco and car culture. On hosts Run Clubs every Wednesday, bringing fitness enthusiasts together to explore the brand’s products.

Photo Credit: On

Britt Olsen, the GM of the Americas and Head of Global Commercial Strategy, emphasizes the company’s steadfast dedication to the Americas, acknowledging its central role as On’s primary market and the engine propelling global expansion. With impressive surges in net sales and robust year-over-year growth, the launch of On’s Miami store stands as a resounding testament to the brand’s extraordinary achievements and its vision to nurture a vibrant community of On athletes and enthusiasts. With this new addition, On’s global retail network now comprises 27 stores, cementing its status as one of the world’s fastest-growing sportswear brands.

Photo Credit: On