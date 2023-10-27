Bulgari unveiled its latest boutique at Topanga Westfield. This 2,960 square-foot retail marvel, drawing inspiration from the iconic architect Peter Marino, seamlessly melds modern Californian vibes with Roman grandeur.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

Greeting visitors, a stunning frame of Black Grand Antique marble marks the entrance. Inside, the windows draped in Imperial Saffron silk echo the timeless elegance of Bulgari’s historic Via Condotti boutique in Rome. An emblematic brass eight-point star at the threshold pays homage to Sotirio Bulgari’s 1934 store opening, serving as a poignant reminder of the brand’s deep-rooted connection to the Eternal City. The boutique’s interior is a medley of luxurious marble.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

A light-bronze round counter with travertino marble top, inspired by the renowned Italian architect Carlo Scarpa, beckons visitors. Ensuring the boutique is bathed in a warm, radiant glow, Pavone chandeliers, crafted by the illustrious architect Gio Ponti, hang proudly. The walls, a juxtaposition of fluted panels and Venetian silk, are accentuated by artworks from the legendary Andy Warhol and Nicolas Ruel. The client rooms, characterized by signature Venetian plaster in gold and furniture in precious upholstery, promise exclusivity. Their entrance – bronze mesh sliding doors – draws inspiration from the geometric brilliance of Rome’s Pantheon temple.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bulgari

Bulgari expressed its excitement for this new Californian venture, “We are elated to introduce our first boutique in Topanga and eagerly anticipate sharing Bulgari’s Roman magnificence with North America.”