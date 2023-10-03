Udonis Haslem
Mr. Dripping, The Artist Who Paints Live Portraits Of Celebrities – From Neymar Jr., Luka Modric, Will Smith And Sebastian Yatra To The King Of Spain

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Mark Ríos, better known as Mr. Dripping, has become the most sought-after visual artist by celebrities around the world, from the most iconic footballers, current singers, and even Spain’s very own King Felipe VI.

Neymar Jr., Luka Modric, Will Smith, Sebastián Yatra, Benicio del Toro, Antonio Banderas, and Shaquille O’Neal have been immortalized in portraits by the Spanish artist, who stands in front of celebrities and created unique works of art in just a few minutes. 

The process of creating the artwork is something that Mr. Dripping shares with his audience, offering a live experience. The artistic action lasts between 2 and 10 minutes, a show that shifts away from the traditional privacy of the studio, allowing anyone to directly appreciate the creative process.

“My proposal invites you into the intimate process of creation and allows everyone to be part of a special moment. I believe it’s an unforgettable experience for anyone, famous or not, to witness how your artwork is made from scratch,” states Mr. Dripping.

Mark Ríos, born in Barcelona (Spain) in 1987, employs a unique self-taught dripping technique, which has reached significant cities such as Madrid, Florence, Dubai, New York, and Miami. Currently, he is based in Dubai, where he directs the Mr. Dripping Gallery, organizing exhibitions and events to further disseminate his talent and showcase his work worldwide.

He has collaborated on various projects with advertising agencies, fashion brands, and hotels. In addition to the mentioned celebrities, his work has been recognized by professionals such as Tom Cruise, Chris Brown, Major Lazer, Nyjah Huston, Sara Sampaio, Cindy Kimberly, Nieves Álvarez, and Sebastian Vettel, among others.

Currently, he has settled in Miami, and his projects will continue in the line of creating live works for events in the world of sports, entertainment, and television.

Written in partnership with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

