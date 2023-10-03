Louis Vuitton’s heritage lies in the art of travel. Dating back to the founding days of the brand, when Louis himself traveled to Paris to pursue his dream eventually leading him to create the iconic Louis Vuitton Travel Trunk, travel has always been at the heart of the Maison. For the Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Nicolas Ghesquière explored the meaning of travel that is innately woven into the Louis Vuitton DNA.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

For Ghesquière, “Vuitton is a luxury brand, but it’s about function; it provides a service: to travel better. Mobility is important in clothes.” Indeed, Louis Vuitton is a Maison that has truly perfected the blend of high fashion with function, and it is so clear in this new collection. The runway show took place at the Champs-Élysées in Paris, and Louis Vuitton collaborated with James Chinlund to create an immersive show venue that transported attendees into a world of wonder. The venue was designed to mimic the appearance of a hot air balloon, both inside and out. When reflecting back at the show, perhaps this backdrop forced the viewers to truly look at the function of the clothing, meticulous detailing, and Ghesquière’s inspiration for the collection.

At the heart of this show was a theme of lightness, both in terms of design and the emotional experience it evoked. The collection was a tribute to effortless elegance, with pieces designed to be light without restriction. Long, flowing skirts swayed gracefully as models glided down the runway, accompanied by silk blouses that exuded an airy, carefree aura. Chunky belts and leather bomber jackets added a touch of utilitarian chic. And, of course, Ghesquière’s signature shapes and silhouettes, like the balloon-shaped jackets, are also seen throughout the collection.

One of the main focal points for the Women’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection is the prints; from vertical and horizontal stripes to houndstooth and a checkerboard pattern, Ghesquière is making a major statement with prints come spring. Ahead, take a look at some of our favorite looks from the Louis Vuitton runway show, and in case you missed it, watch the live show below.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton