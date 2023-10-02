The highly-awaited Chanel Spring/Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection show is almost here to close out an exciting Paris Fashion Week. With just two days to go until the grand event, Chanel has orchestrated a cinematic sneak peek by renowned photography and filmmaking duo Inez & Vinoodh starring model Rianne Van Rompaey at Villa Noailles that sets the stage for the main event. Tune in tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 3rd, as Chanel presents their Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection at 8:00 am EST at the Grand Palais Éphémère in the heart of Paris by clicking the link below.

