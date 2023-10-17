For Haute Living’s ambassador, Radmila Lolly, becoming involved in the LEAP for Ladies Organization was a no-brainer. A dedicated non-profit organization, LEAP for Ladies is on a mission to empower incarcerated women to transcend their pasts. Through programs like providing employment opportunities, they provide women with the resources needed to rebuild their lives beyond prison walls. Playing an integral role in the Miami community, Lolly has found her stride within the organization as a LEAP Board Member. Haute Living sits down with Lolly on the heels of the annual gala, LEAP for Ladies Second Chance Gala, where the community came together to honor the incredible women who’ve shown immense resilience.

Photo Credit: Romani Maurice

HAUTE LIVING: ​​Can you tell us a bit about your involvement with the LEAP for Ladies Organization?

RADMILA LOLLY: I joined the board about a year ago; I was introduced to the organization by another board member. After hearing her speak about LEAP, it sparked my interest, but I had never been involved with anything dealing with the justice system, so I wanted to learn more about it. The board member invited me to pizza with the executive director of LEAP, Mahlia Linquist, and the ladies who were graduates of the LEAP program. The pizza was hosted at the Dragonfly Thrift Shop, the store where LEAP employs all of the graduates to give them a job. Meeting the ladies and hearing their stories is what really impacted me, connected to my heart, and made me want to be involved in the organization.

HL: ​​What is the mission behind LEAP for Ladies and why was it important for you to be involved?

RL: To me, LEAP is about giving all women a second chance. When I see these ladies, I see the children they were that were abused by their families, sent through foster care, or their own parents were incarcerated as well. I feel that as children they were left behind and not given opportunities, so it is our chance to give them a fresh start and opportunities now. We need to help not only the children who need help now but also the adults who were once children and didn’t get the help that they needed.

HL: ​​You have now been on the board for about a year; what changes have you helped to make?

RL: When I take a role in any organization, I am very active. I also know my strengths and my weaknesses, and I won’t take on a role I cannot fulfill. My strengths include raising awareness around LEAP, chairing the gala, and connecting with the ladies on a personal level. I plan an outing or activity for the ladies every month, and depending on the activity I will join them as well. I also dressed/styled the graduates for our gala that we just held.

HL: ​​Can you walk us through the annual gala that was held this year on September 30th? How did you play a role in the gala?

RL: I was the chair of the gala, and I also performed two of my songs. I participated in our live auction, dressed LEAP graduates who were attending, and brought positive energy to the event. It was not too big, but not too small, so it was a very personal event. Many of the LEAP graduates were in attendance, and it gave them a chance to connect with our supporters, which was an amazing experience for everyone involved.

HL: ​​What impact do you hope to keep making with the LEAP for Ladies?

RL: I am hoping to help expand LEAP not only across the state but across other states as well, possibly by collaborating with similar organizations. We want to be able to help as many women as possible, through every stage of their reentry, and continue to support them into their futures. I really want for LEAP to own properties where we can house more of our graduates (right now we are able to house only a small amount of them). Providing stable housing to our graduates is one of the best ways we can support them.

